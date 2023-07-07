Betting tips

UFC 290 Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Round Betting Picks: ‘The Great’ To Win By Knockout In Rounds 3-4

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
Alexander Volkanovski UFC

The UFC Featherweight Title is on the line as Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez goes down this Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. Read on to check out our round betting picks for this compelling 145-pound dust-up in the UFC for the world featherweight title.

On paper, this is a fight ‘The Great’ should be winning, with the best US betting apps favoring the Australian. Can the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world further cement his legacy with yet another title fight victory? Will Yair Rodriguez defy the odds and pull off the huge upset? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this colossal main event, read on and check out our best UFC sportsbooks as well as Volkanovski vs Rodriguez round betting picks and predictions.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Round Betting Pick

Alexander Volkanovski comes into this fight as the -450 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is the long-reigning UFC world champion, having won five UFC title fights. Not to mention the fact he is right up there in the P4P rankings.

Here at SportsLens we can see the UFC Featherweight Champion stopping Yair Rodriguez in Rounds 3-4 on Saturday night. Betting on what rounds ‘The Great’ will win in certainly gives bettors added value when selecting their UFC bets.

Volkanovski has 12 KO victories in his 25 wins, with three of them coming in Rounds 3-4. His last stoppage was in fact a fourth round knockout over the Korean Zombie, and we can see Yair Rodriguez’s fate being something similar this weekend.

‘El Pantera’ will prove to be a stern test, but ultimately we can see the class of ‘The Great’ showing before he stops her Mexican counterpart going into the second half of the fight or the championship rounds.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Betting Pick: Volkanovski to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 3-4 @ +850 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Betting Picks: UFC 290 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Individual Round Betting Pick

When it comes to selecting an individual round in which the fight will end, the odds present huge value to UFC bettors. For this Volkanovski vs Rodriguez title fight, we can see ‘The Great’ getting rid of the Mexican challenger in the fourth round of the contest.

Here at SportsLens we can see the long-reigning featherweight world champion grinding down his opponent in opening few rounds, before stopping him as we embark on the championship rounds. The Aussie is used to going five rounds, having been in title fights in his last six bouts.

Yair Rodriguez isn’t so familiar with five round fights, and is more used to the standard three rounders. This could be a huge factor come fight night, as the Mexican begins to tire and Volkanovski takes over and shows why he is the man at 145-pounds.

This could be a long night for Rodriguez, who deserves his shot at glory, but ultimately is levels below Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski A fourth round stoppage for the long-reigning champ is our individual round betting pick for this UFC Featherweight Title bout this weekend.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Prediction: Volkanovski to Win by KO/TKO in Round 4 @ +1600 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski Net Worth & Career Earnings | Yair Rodriguez Net Worth & Career Earnings

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Betting Odds

Already claimed the Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez UFC betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Volkanovski vs Rodriguez UFC 290 odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

  • Alexander Volkanovski to Win @ -450
  • Alexander Volkanovski to Win by KO/TKO @ +300
  • Alexander Volkanovski to Win by Submission @ +1600
  • Alexander Volkanovski to Win by Decision @ -110
  • Yair Rodriguez to Win @ +350
  • Yair Rodriguez to Win by KO/TKO @ +800
  • Yair Rodriguez to Win by Submission @ +1400
  • Yair Rodriguez to Win by Decision @ +900
  • Draw @ +6600

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As of today for the main event at UFC 290, Alexander Volkanovski is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -450. However, Yair Rodriguez is currently priced around at +350 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset and rip the title from the champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Volkanovski vs Rodriguez fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 290! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

RELATED: How Much Money Will The Alexander Volkanovski Vs Yair Rodriguez Winner Make At UFC 290?

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez – UFC 290 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez
  • 📊 Records: Alexander Volkanovski (25-2, 12 KO’s) | Yair Rodriguez (15-3-1NC, 5 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: July 8, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -450 | Rodriguez +350

