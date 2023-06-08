With UFC 289 just days away, fans from all over the world are getting super excited for this compelling UFC 289 card. Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana headlines UFC 289, but there are also some other brilliant fights on the undercard. Read on to find out our betting picks and predictions from some of the undercard action from the Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada.

Also on the main card is a compelling lightweight fight as former champion Charles Oliveira faces the in-form Beneil Dariush over three rounds at 155-pounds. There are also another nine fights on the undercard for you to get your teeth stuck into this weekend at UFC 289.

Of course, if you want to check out our predictions and betting picks for the main event, you can do so by clicking the link: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Betting Picks: UFC 289 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds.

Without further ado, here are our UFC 289 undercard predictions – including Oliveira vs Dariush and Malott vs Fugitt.

UFC 289 Undercard Predictions & Betting Picks

Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush Prediction

The former UFC Lightweight Champion, Charles Oliveira, comes into this fight as a slight underdog with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact that Beneil Dariush is on an eight fight win streak and has looked exception in recent fights.

Backing Dariush to win the fight via decision is the most likely outcome according to the best US sportsbooks, but we think the former champion could win this one. Charles Oliveira is an elite mixed martial artist, who before his defeat to the now champion Islam Makhachev was on an incredible run.

The Brazilian has got nine knockouts on his record, and we can see him springing a bit of an upset here by claiming his 10th come the co-main event at UFC 289.

Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush Prediction: Charles Oliveira to Win by KO/TKO @ +400 with BetOnline

Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt Prediction

Mike Malott is the slight favorite with the majority of offshore sportsbooks to defeat Adam Fugitt at UFC 289 this weekend. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is 9-1 as an MMA fighter and has finished every fight he has been in by knockout or submission since joining the UFC.

Adam Fugitt is a tough cookie and will come to win, but we cannot see him being able to derail the Malott hype train. Malott has five submissions and four knockouts in his nine MMA wins, and we can see him claiming yet another submission victory here at UFC 289.

Here at SportsLens, we think ‘Proper’ will continue this form and secure yet another submission victory at UFC 289 on the main card.

Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt Prediction: Mike Malott to Win by Submission @ +250 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Predictions From Other UFC 289 Undercard Fights

Elsewhere on this stacked UFC 289 main card and prelims, we have picked out three more betting picks that we think are the most likely outcome in the respective fight.

First up, on the main card we are predicting Dan Ige to defeat Nate Landwehr by decision. Ige has won six of his 16 MMA victories by decision, and we can see that being the case again against Landwehr.

Our second betting pick is that Marc-André Barriault will back up his win over Julian Marquez at UFC 285 with another knockout win here against Eryk Anders. Both of these men are huge punchers at 185-pounds, and someone is getting knocked out! For us here a SportsLens, we can see Barriault landing his knockout blow first.

At the top of the prelims, there is a terrific fight as Chris Curtis takes on Nassourdine Imavov in a middleweight contest. Again, this fight is a tough one to call with a lot of hype surrounding Imavov. However, the Ohio man is as game as they come and knows how to get the job done in fights as an underdog. Take him to win this one outright on the moneyline.

Already claimed the UFC 289 betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners. All odds below are priced with BetOnline:

Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr: Ige to Win by Decision @ +250

@ +250 Marc-André Barriault vs Eryk Anders: Barriault to Win by KO/TKO @ +325

@ +325 Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis: Curtis to Win @ +135

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

How to Claim the BetOnline UFC 289 Betting Offer: Claim $1,000 in UFC Free Bets

Claiming the BetOnline UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana undercard free bet is easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit $2000 Receive $1000 in UFC 289 Free Bets

UFC 289 Full Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Rogers Arena on Saturday night at UFC 289. Nunes vs Aldana is of course the main event. The undercard also includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Women’s Bantamweight 5 Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush Lightweight 3 Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt Welterweight 3 Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr Featherweight 3 Marc-André Barriault vs Eryk Anders Middleweight 3 Preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+) Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis Middleweight 3 Miranda Maverick vs Jasmine Jasudavicius Women’s Flyweight 3 Aiemann Zahabi vs Aori Qileng Bantamweight 3 Kyle Nelson vs Blake Bilder Featherweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) David Dvořák vs Stephen Erceg Flyweight 3 Diana Belbiţă vs Marina Oliveira Women’s Strawweight 3

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana – UFC 289 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana 📊 Records: Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO’s) | Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO’s)

Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO’s) | Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO’s) 📅 Date: June 10, 2023

June 10, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Rogers Arena | Vancouver, Canada

Rogers Arena | Vancouver, Canada 🎲 Fight Odds: Nunes -325 | Aldana +250

Other Content You May Like