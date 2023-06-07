With UFC 289 going down this weekend, we are putting the Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight. We also take a look at the best UFC sportsbooks latest estimations for the main event on Saturday from the Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada.
Who Is Favorite To Win The Nunes vs Aldana Fight At UFC 289?
UFC fans from all around over the globe are excited for the huge UFC 289 card this weekend. Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana headlines this bumper card from the Rogers Arena on Saturday night. Lets hope the fight lives up to the hype and we witness a compelling UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title clash this weekend.
With the 135-pound world title on the line, Nunes vs Aldana is a fight that certainly whets the appetite of UFC fans from all around the world. When ‘The Lioness’ steps foot in the octagon, the entire MMA world takes notice. This weekend is no different, as the fighting pride of Brazil aims to win her 11th UFC title fight.
- Amanda Nunes to Win @ -325
- Amanda Nunes to Win by KO/TKO @ +150
- Amanda Nunes to Win by Submission @ +425
- Amanda Nunes to Win by Decision @ +275
- Irene Aldana to Win @ +250
- Irene Aldana to Win by KO/TKO @ +550
- Irene Aldana to Win by Submission @ +900
- Irene Aldana to Win by Decision @ +700
- Draw @ +6600
Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change
As you can see with the prices above, Amanda Nunes is the sportsbooks favorite to win the fight by quite some distance. Irene Aldana is the betting underdog here, which is no shock given the fact that ‘The Lioness’ is going for her 11th win in UFC title fights this weekend, as well as competing in her 12th straight UFC title fight.
Nunes to win by knockout is the most likely outcome (+150), with the Brazilian winning the fight by decision (+275) seen as the next most likely outcome. For Aldana to win, the price-setters feel she is more likely to win the fight via KO/TKO (+550) than she is to win on the judges’ scorecards (+700) or submission (+900).
Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 76.5% chance that Amanda Nunes reigns supreme and beats the female fighting pride of Mexico on Saturday night.
There is just a 28.6% implied probability chance that Irene Aldana beats ‘The Lioness’ judging by the sportsbooks UFC odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved the sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.
You can back the Mexican as the +250 underdog purely just to win the fight outright against her Brazilian counterpart this Saturday night in their UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title contest.
Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Amanda Nunes is on paper almost a shoe in to beat Irene Aldana this weekend. The value in backing ‘The Lioness’ to win the fight outright is poor, but backing her via certain methods of victory or to win in an individual round presents huge value for UFC bettors.
As of today for the main event, Amanda Nunes is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -325. However, Irene Aldana is currently priced around at +250 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset and rip the title from the champion.
With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Nunes vs Aldana fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.
Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 289! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!
Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana – UFC 289 Fight Info
- 🥊 UFC Fight: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana
- 📊 Records: Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO’s) | Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: June 10, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
- 🏆 Title: UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
- 🏟 Venue: Rogers Arena | Vancouver, Canada
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Nunes -325 | Aldana +250
