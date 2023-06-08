UFC

UFC 289 Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Round Betting Picks: ‘The Lioness’ To Win By Knockout In Rounds 1-2

Amanda Nunes UFC
Amanda Nunes UFC

The UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title is on the line as Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana goes down this Saturday night from the Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada. Read on to check out our round betting picks for this compelling 135-pound dust-up in the UFC women’s bantamweight division for the world title.

On paper, this is a fight ‘The Lioness’ should be winning, with the best US betting apps favoring the Brazilian. Can the best female MMA fighter of all time further cement her legacy with yet another title fight victory? Will Irene Aldana defy the odds and pull off the huge upset? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this colossal main event, read on and check out our best UFC sportsbooks as well as Canelo vs Ryder round betting picks and predictions.

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Round Betting Picks

Amanda Nunes comes into this fight as the -325 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact she is a two-division UFC world champion, has won 10 UFC title fights and is widely regarded as one of the best fighters in all of MMA.

Here at SportsLens we can see the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion stopping Irene Aldana in two rounds on Saturday night. Betting on what rounds ‘The Lioness’ will win in certainly gives bettors added value when selecting their UFC bets.

Nunes has 13 KO victories in his 22 wins, with all of them coming in Rounds 1-2. She will be desperate to make a statement on Saturday night, especially given the fact she won on points last time out.

Aldana will prove to be a stern test, but ultimately we can see the class of ‘The Lioness’ showing before she stops her Mexican counterpart in the opening two rounds of the fight.

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Betting Pick: Nunes to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 1-2 @ +280 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

RELATED: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Betting Picks: UFC 289 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

Nunes vs Aldana Individual Round Betting Pick

When it comes to selecting an individual round in which the fight will end, the odds present huge value to UFC bettors. For this Nunes vs Aldana title fight, we can see ‘The Lioness’ getting rid of the Mexican challenger in the second round of the contest.

Here at SportsLens we can see the two-weight world champion grinding down her opponent in first round, before stopping her in the following five minute period. The Brazilian is a frightening puncher, as well as having the incredible skill and ability to go with that power.

Irene Aldana could well be dangerous early given her impressive KO ratio, but ultimately Nunes will begin to assert herself. The 35-year-old has stopped all 13 opponents she has knocked out in Round 1. However, we can see this one going a bit longer and lasting into the second round.

This could be a long night for Irene Aldana, who deserves her shot at glory, but ultimately is levels below the great Amanda Nunes. A second round stoppage for the two-division champ is our individual round betting pick for this UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title bout this weekend.

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Prediction: Nunes to Win by KO/TKO in Round 2 @ +500 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

RELATED: Amanda Nunes Net Worth & Career Earnings | Who Is Amanda Nunes’ Wife?

Nunes vs Aldana Betting Odds

Already claimed the Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana UFC betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Nunes vs Aldana UFC 289 odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

  • Amanda Nunes to Win @ -325
  • Amanda Nunes to Win by KO/TKO @ +150
  • Amanda Nunes to Win by Submission @ +425
  • Amanda Nunes to Win by Decision @ +275
  • Irene Aldana to Win @ +250
  • Irene Aldana to Win by KO/TKO @ +550
  • Irene Aldana to Win by Submission @ +900
  • Irene Aldana to Win by Decision @ +700
  • Draw @ +6600

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As of today for the main event, Amanda Nunes is still the favorite to win the fight with the best sports betting apps at odds of -325. However, Irene Aldana is currently priced around at +250 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset and rip the title from the champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Nunes vs Aldana fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 289! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

ALSO SEE: UFC 289 Favorite: Amanda Nunes Is The -325 Betting Favorite To Beat Irene Aldana

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana – UFC 289 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana
  • 📊 Records: Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO’s) | Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: June 10, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: Rogers Arena | Vancouver, Canada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Nunes -325 | Aldana +250

