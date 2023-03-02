With UFC 285 just days away, fans from all over the world are getting super excited for this compelling UFC 285 card. Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane headlines UFC 285, but there are also some other brilliant fights on the undercard. Read on to find out our betting picks and predictions from some of the undercard action from the T-Mobile Arena.

Also on the main card is a compelling fight for the UFC Women’s Flyweight Title as Valentina Shevchenko defends her crown against challenger Alexa Grasso. There are also another 10+ fights on the undercard for you to get your teeth stuck into this weekend at UFC 285.

Without further ado, here are our UFC 285 undercard predictions – including Shevchenko vs Grasso and Neal vs Rakhmonov.

UFC 285 Undercard Predictions & Betting Picks

Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso Prediction

The UFC World Women’s Flyweight Champion, Valentina Shevchenko comes into this fight as a relatively heavy favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact she is arguably the greatest female mixed martial artists the world has ever seen.

Backing her to win the fight by knockout or submission is the most likely outcome according to the best US sportsbooks, but we think this fight could go the distance. Alexa Grasso is on a four fight win streak and has looked great of late. There could potentially be signs of Shevchenko being on the slide, but we think she will have enough to win this fight via decision.

‘The Bullet’ has won four of her last eight fights by decision, and we think that could be the case yet again come the co-main event at UFC 285.

Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso Prediction: Valentina Shevchenko to Win by Decision @ +188 with BetOnline

Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov Prediction

Shavkat Rakhmonov is the heavy favorite with the majority of offshore sportsbooks to defeat Geoff Neal. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is 16-0 as an MMA fighter and has finished every fight he has been in by knockout or submission.

Geoff Neal is a tough cookie and will come to win, but we cannot see him being able to detail the Kazakh hype train of Shavkat Rakhmonov. He has beaten the likes of Neil Magny and Alex Oliveira in his short UFC career. In his four UFC fights to date, he has won three by submission and one by knockout.

Here at SportsLens, we think ‘Nomad’ will continue this form and secure yet another stoppage victory at UFC 285.

Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov Prediction: Shavkat Rakhmonov to Win by KO/TKO/Submission @ -160 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Predictions From Other UFC 285 Undercard Fights

Elsewhere on this stacked UFC 285 main card and prelims, we have picked out five more betting picks that we think are the most likely outcome in the respective fight.

First up, on the main card we are predicting Mateusz Gamrot to beat Jalin Turner by decision. Turner is on a four fight winning streak, with Gamrot losing his last fight to top contender Beneil Dariush. However, we think Gamrot will get back to winning ways here and defeat the California man.

Our second betting pick is that Bo Nickal will make a winning start to his UFC career by submitting Jamie Pickett. There is a lot of hype surrounding Nickal already, and we think he will live up to expectations and get the job done via submission.

At the top of the prelims, former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt faces Trevin Jones. Despite losing five of his last six fights, we can see Garbrandt getting his hand raised in this one by winning via knockout. The Ohio man has sensational hands and we think he will stop Jones early.

There is also a compelling middleweight contest as Derek Brunson faces Dricus du Plessis on the prelims. Du Plessis claimed the biggest win of his career last time out against Darren Till, and here at SportsLens we can see the South African winning this one in a close fight. Take du Plessis to win via decision in that fight.

Finally, Ian Garry vs Song Kenan is a fight on the early prelims and we think the British fighter will keep his unbeaten record by beating Kenan. We are favoring a stoppage in this fight, so when those markets are released you will get slightly better odds on that outcome.

Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner: Gamrot to Win by Decision @ +240

@ +240 Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett: Nickal to Win by Submission @ -170

@ -170 Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones: Garbrandt to Win by KO/TKO @ +145

@ +145 Derek Brunson vs Dricus du Plessis: Du Plessis to Win by Submission @ +475

@ +475 Ian Garry vs Song Kenan: Garry to Win @ -800

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night at UFC 285. The undercard includes some more world title action in the women’s flyweight division, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 5 Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 5 Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight 3 Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner Lightweight 3 Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett Middleweight 3 Preliminary card (ESPN+) Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones Bantamweight 3 Derek Brunson vs Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 3 Viviane Araújo vs Amanda Ribas Women’s Flyweight 3 Julian Marquez vs Marc-André Barriault Middleweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) Ian Garry vs Song Kenan Welterweight 3 Cameron Saaiman vs Leomana Martinez Bantamweight 3 Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci Women’s Strawweight 3 Da’Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat Bantamweight 3 Esteban Ribovics vs Loik Radzhabov Lightweight 3

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)

Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: March 4, 2023

March 4, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title

UFC Heavyweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140

