The betting markets are buzzing ahead of tonight’s UFC 285 main event featuring Jon “Bones” Jones and Ciryl Gane. Jones, the public favorite, has seen a significant shift in his odds since opening at +130. He is now listed at -177, reflecting the overwhelming support he has received from bettors.

Public Money Keeps Coming for “Bones”

The public are absolutely piling their cash on Jon Jones in UFC 285’s main event against Ciryl Gane. While Jones opened at +130 with top US sportsbooks, his price has now collapsed after the weight of public money has forced the bookies to run for cover. They will be hoping that the step up to heavyweight and a three-year hiatus is too much for him to overcome this evening.

Fighter

Odds Sportsbook Jon “Bones” Jones -177 Ciryl Gane

+152

*Odds are correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation

Jones’ price is now just -177 with BetOnline. He has gone from the underdog to having around a 64% chance of winning the fight according to the bookies.

According to BetMGM, 70% of bets and a whopping 87% of the money is on Jones to win, indicating a high level of confidence in the former light heavyweight champion.

Updated Jon Jones-Ciryl Gane betting at @BetMGM Jon Jones open +130, now -185

▪️ 70% of bets, 87% of money on Jones Ciryl Gane open -160, now +150

▪️ 30% of bets, 13% of money on Gane pic.twitter.com/lhoyteuSbC — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) March 4, 2023

Jones is known for his precision striking, powerful grappling, and ability to dominate opponents with his reach advantage. He has an impressive record of 29-1-0 and is expected to bring his A-game to the heavyweight division.

Gane Has Little Support

On the other hand, Gane’s odds have seen a shift in a different direction since opening at -160. He is now listed at +152 with BetOnline, reflecting his much lower level of public support. Currently, just 30% of bets and only 13% of the money is on Gane to win. Nevertheless, Gane is a formidable opponent with a record of 11-1-0 and is known for his striking ability and technical skill.

Despite the lower level of public support for Gane, some bettors may see an opportunity to capitalize on his longer odds. If he is able to leverage his skill set and execute his game plan effectively, he could very well pull off what would now be considered an upset against Jones.

Overall, the significant shift in Jones’ odds and the overwhelming public support for him reflect the high expectations surrounding his move up to the heavyweight division. The stakes are high for both fighters in this highly anticipated clash, and only time will tell who will come out on top. Regardless of the outcome, this is sure to be an exciting and closely watched fight.