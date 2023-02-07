Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski goes down at UFC 284 this weekend in the main event. The UFC Lightweight Title is on the line, with a ‘champ vs champ’ fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

In Islam Makhachev you have a man who emphatically became UFC Lightweight Champion last time out after dismantling Charles Oliveira. In Alexander Volkanovski you have a man who is the long-reigning UFC Featherweight Champion. This is an absolutely huge fight in the UFC between the pound-for-pound #1 and #2.

If you fancy a bet on this huge main event from UFC 284, read on and check out our betting picks and predictions, as well as making use of the various free bets and betting promos on this page.

UFC 284 Betting Promos & Free Bets

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski – Fight Information

🥊 UFC Match: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 📊 Records: Islam Makhachev (23-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (25-1, 12 KO’s)

Islam Makhachev (23-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (25-1, 12 KO’s) 📅 Date: February 12, 2023

February 12, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 3.00AM EST

Approx. 3.00AM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Lightweight Title

UFC Lightweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV | UK: BT Sport

US: ESPN+ PPV | UK: BT Sport 🏟 Venue: RAC Arena | Perth, Australia

RAC Arena | Perth, Australia 🎲 Fight Odds: Islam Makhachev -400 | Alexander Volkanovski +300

UFC 284 Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Preview

UFC Gold in the 155-pound division is on the line this weekend as Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski clash for lightweight supremacy. The fight headlines a stellar card at UFC 284, in which there is another title fight with a stacked undercard of talent on show too.

This fight is absolutely compelling. On paper, you have a man competing in his sixth straight UFC title fight against a man who is quite possibly the best MMA fighter on the planet right now.

On the undercard there are some immense fights too. The Interim UFC Featherweight Title is on the line as Cosh Emmett and Yair Rodríguez collide. This is a stacked card for what is a huge show down in Oz.

For the main event itself, you can most certainly make a case for both men. Despite being far less experienced in title fights, Islam Makhachev has shown he could be the next dominant force at lightweight. He beat Charles Oliveira with ease last time out and looks like he could reign for a very long time.

On the other hand, Alexander Volkanovski fights in his sixth successive UFC title fight, having won his previous five. This is the first fight the Aussie has had up at lightweight in the UFC, having campaigned for the entirety of his career down at featherweight. He is much the smaller man compared to Makhachev who will have all the size advantages on fight night.

The fight is truly compelling, with the MMA community split right down the middle for this bumper main event. So without further ado, here are our betting picks and best bets for Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski in the main event at UFC 284 this Saturday night from the the RAC Arena, Perth, Australia.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski UFC 284 Betting Pick

Our first betting pick is that Islam Makhachev will retain his UFC Lightweight Title and defeat Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 284 this weekend via KO/TKO/DQ/Submission.

The reason we are favoring Makhachev to win this fight inside the distance is purely the size factor. The Russian is the far bigger man than Volkanovski and will be far bigger and heavier thank the Aussie on the night.

Yes, Volkanovski is the more experienced operator on the world stage, but he is really up against it here. Makhachev looks quite sensational last time out against Charles Oliveira, beating the long-reigning champion with relative ease. We can see something similar happening this weekend again for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protégé by dismantling a fellow p4p operator.

If Makhachev does win this, he will be widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet. We can see him getting it done within the distance too on his first title defense.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Betting Pick: Makhachev to win by KO/TKO/DQ/Submission @ -138 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Best Bet

Our Best Bet for this UFC lightweight showdown from the RAC Arena, Perth this weekend is that Islam Makhachev will win this fight purely by submission. This is priced sensationally with the best sports gambling sites, who are offering a mouth-watering +180 for this outcome.

The reason we can see this resulting in a submission win for the Russian MMA star is that he has won almost half of his fights this way. The 31-year-old has won four of his last five fights via submission. This includes in his only title fight to date last time out with Charles Oliveira.

For us here at SportsLens, we can see this being the most likely outcome at slightly better odds than our previous betting pick.

Our best bet is for Makhachev to win via submission in the main event at UFC 284, making a successful first defense of his UFC Lightweight Title and winning his 24th MMA fight.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Best Bet: Makhachev to win by Submission @ +180 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Odds

Haven’t claimed the Makhachev vs Volkanovski betting offer yet? Don’t worry, take a look at the best betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets. Be sure to also check out the best offshore betting sites.

Here is a list of BetOnline‘s prices for the upcoming fight at UFC 284 this weekend:

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is UFC 284 Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski?

Date: Sunday, February 12

Ring Walks expected: 3.00AM EST, RAC Arena, Perth, Australia

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have ESPN on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling middleweight title clash live from down under on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream: ESPN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the PPV on your account.

Tale of the Tape

Islam Makhachev — Record and Bio

Rank: UFC Lightweight Champion

Age: 31

Country: Russia

Height: 5’10″ (178 cm)

Reach: 70” (178 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 23-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4

Fights Won by Submission: 11

Fights Won by Decision: 8

Alexander Volkanovski — Record and Bio