UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira | Betting Picks, Best Odds and Predictions

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira goes down at UFC 281 this weekend in the main event. The UFC Middleweight Title is on the line, with Carla Esparza defending her UFC Strawweight Title against former champion Weili Zhang in the co-main event. Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler also features on the main card.

In Israel Adesanya you have a man who has dominated the middleweight division since winning the belt back in 2019. In Alex Pereira, you have a man who has only had three UFC fights and gets his first shot at UFC gold this weekend. Pereira beat Adesanya twice in kickboxing, so can he make it a hat-trick and win the UFC title?

If you fancy a bet on this huge main event from UFC 281, read on and check out our betting picks and predictions, as well as making use of the various free bets and betting promos on this page.

UFC 281 Betting Promos & Free Bets

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira – Fight Information

🥊 UFC Match: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira 📊 Records: Israel Adesanya (23-1, 15 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (6-1, 5 KO’s)

Israel Adesanya (23-1, 15 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (6-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: November 12, 2022

November 12, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN PPV | UK: BT Sport Box Office

US: ESPN PPV | UK: BT Sport Box Office 🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA

Madison Square Garden | New York, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Israel Adesanya -175 | Alex Pereira +150

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Preview

UFC Gold in the 185-pound division is on the line this weekend as Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira clash for middleweight supremacy. The fight headlines a stellar card at UFC 281, in which there is another title fight with a stacked undercard of talent on show too.

This fight is absolutely compelling. On paper, you have a man competing in just his fourth UFC fight, with an opponent who is arguably the best UFC middleweight of all time.

On the undercard there are some immense fights too. The UFC Women’s Strawweight Title is on the line as Carla Esparza defends her world championship belt against the former champion, Weili Zhang.

There is also a mouth-watering match-up between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier in the lightweight division. There are a plethora of incredible fights on the prelims as well as the rest of the main card. UFC 281 is set to be one of the biggest event of 2022 on the MMA calendar.

For the main event itself, you can most certainly make a case for both men. Despite being far less experienced and never having fought the best of the best in the division, Alex Pereira has beaten Israel Adesanya on two occasions before, so knows how to get the job done.

On the other hand, Israel Adesanya fights in his seventh successive UFC title fight, having won the previous four and boasting a 12 fight winning streak at middleweight. He is without a doubt the best middleweight on the planet right now, as well as being arguably one of the best pound-for-pound fighter on planet earth.

The fight is truly compelling, with the MMA community split right down the middle for this bumper main event. So without further ado, here are our betting picks and best bets for Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira in the main event at UFC 281 this Saturday night from the Madison Square Garden, New York.

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Betting Pick

Our first betting pick is that Israel Adesanya will retain his UFC Middleweight Title once again and defeat Alex Pereira in the main event at UFC 281 this weekend from the famous MSG.

Israel Adesanya has won 12 straight fights in the middleweight division, and is undefeated in the UFC at 185-pounds. In contrast, Alex Pereira has only had three fights in the UFC. ‘The Last Stylebender’ has twice the amount of wins in UFC title fights than the 35-year-old has in his whole UFC career.

Yes, Pereira has beaten Adesanya on two occasions in the kickboxing world, but simply doesn’t have enough experience in professional MMA to beat ‘Izzy’. Adesanya is better in every department than Pereira for us here at SportsLens.

The New Zealand/Nigeria superstar has fought far more tough opponents, and has been at the top of his game for years. Yes, Pereira is a real talent. However, he hasn’t experienced fighting anyone as good as Israel Adesanya, in an event of this magnitude, for UFC Gold.

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Betting Pick: Adesanya to win @ -175 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Best Bet

Our Best Bet for this UFC middleweight showdown from Madison Square Garden, New York this weekend is that Israel Adesanya will get the nod on the judges’ scorecards. This is priced sensationally with BetOnline, who are offering a mouth-watering +120 for this outcome.

The reason we can see this going the distance is that Adesanya’s last four middleweight title fights have all gone the full 25 minutes. He also went the distance when he stepped up and fell short for the Light-Heavyweight Title, so that is five straight fights that have gone the distance.

Despite finishing 15 of his 23 wins, we can see this one going the distance with Adesanya getting the nod. We think this is the most likely of outcomes for the main event at UFC 281 on Saturday night.

Another potential avenue for this fight is backing Israel Adesanya to knock Alex Pereira in the fourth of firth round. You can get that at a price of +1400 with BetOnline which is a jaw-dropping price.

The reason this could be another potential bet is that the Brazilian has never gone past three rounds in his MMA career. He could be out of his depth against a man who is a seasoned five round fighter. This could end badly for Pereira, and at a price of +1400, it could be worth a few dollars for sure.

However, our best bet and safest wager is for Adesanya to win via decision in the main event at UFC 281, making a successful seventh defense of his UFC Middleweight Title and winning 13 straight fights in the organisation.

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Best Bet: Adesanya to win by Decision @ +120 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Odds

Haven’t claimed the Adesanya vs Pereira betting offer yet? Don’t worry, take a look at the best betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets. Be sure to also check out the best offshore betting sites.

Here is a list of BetOnline‘s prices for the upcoming fight at UFC 281 this weekend:

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira?

Date: Saturday, November 12th

Ring Walks expected: 10.30PM EST, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have ESPN on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling middleweight title clash live from Madison Square Garden on ESPN PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $74.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream: ESPN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the PPV on your account.

Tale of the Tape

Israel Adesanya — Record and Bio

Rank: UFC Middleweight Champion

Age: 33

Country: New Zealand/Nigeria

Height: 6’4″ (193 cm)

Reach: 80” (203 cm)

Stance: Switch

Overall Record: 23-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 15

Fights Won by Submission: 0

Fights Won by Decision: 8

Alex Pereira — Record and Bio