UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card

UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card

Author image

Updated

9 seconds ago

on

7 min read

UFC 280

UFC 280 is almost upon us and ahead of Saturday’s bouts, we are taking a comprehensive look at each fight on the card along with the latest odds on UFC betting sites.

In total, there are now 12 scheduled fights after the featherweight bout between Zubaira Tukhugov and Lucas Almeida was cancelled as a result of ‘weight management issues.’

Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg

Fighter Moneyline Total 
Karol Rosa -345 Under 2.5 (+215)
Lina Lansberg +285 Over 2.5 (-275)

 

The first fight on the card sees an intriguing veteran bantamweight match-up, and a win for either way propel them back into contention to face an established single-digit competitor following this.

Hailing from Brazil, Rosa had a six consecutive winning streak cut short by Sara McMann last time out, while Landsberg only returned to the canvas in April after having her first child, losing to ranked fighter Pannie Kianzad.

Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon

Fighter Moneyline Total 
Muhammad Mokaev -1300 Under 1.5 (-125)
Malcolm Gordon +850 Over 1.5 (-105)

 

Mokaev has been touted as a fighter with huge potential but never has he come up against anyone as experienced as Gordon, which is reflected in the gulf in pricing on the markets.

The 22-year-old prospect won two impressive fights in London, winning the first in little under a minute against Cody Durden before going all the way with Charles Johnson in his most recent appearance.

However, Gordon enters this match-up on a two-fight winning streak and 10 years his senior, so it will be interesting whether Mokaev can claim a big scalp in this intriguing flyweight meeting.

Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson

Fighter Moneyline Total 
Armen Petrosyan -200 Over 2.5 (+160)
AJ Dobson +170 Under 2.5 (-200)

 

Ohio native Dobson was put to the sword in a one-sided contest against Jacob Malkoun at UFC 271 last time out, cutting short a 6-0 record that earned him a UFC contract.

Meanwhile, fellow Dana White Contender Series graduate Petrosyan will be aiming to bounce back and claim a second victory of the year having lost to Caio Barralho in his most recent bout.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Fighter Moneyline Total 
Adubaka Nurmagomedov -160 Under 2.5 (+160)
Gadzhi Omargadzhiev +140 Over 2.5 (-200)

 

This all-Russian contest pits two fierce competitors against each other, but favourite Nurmagomedov has been out of the octagon since March 2021 after scheduled fights with Daniel Rodriguez and Phil Rowe failed to materialise.
Omargadzhiev moves down a class after losing in a middleweight bout against Caio Barralho, but was unbeaten prior and will be looking to bounce back in this his sophomore contest.

Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov

Fighter Moneyline Total 
Volkan Oezdemir +148 Under 2.5 (-170)
Nikita Krylov -173 Over 2.5 (+140)

 

After years of chatter about a possible match-up, this light heavyweight clash has finally materialised.

Oezdemir and Krylov both looked in top shape during their respective victories in London with the latter finding a way past Alexander Gustafsson, while the former defeated Paul Craig in an unanimous decision.

Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho

Fighter Moneyline Total 
Makhmud Muradov +169 Under 1.5 (+170)
Caoi Borralho -194 Over 1.5 (-210)

 

As mentioned, Caoi Borralho’s ascension in the UFC has been rapid having already claimed win over Gadzhi Omargadzhiev and Armen Petrosyan, but Muradov presents a step up in class.

The veteran, who has 33 bouts to his name, is by far the most experienced fighter he has faced so far, but has been ruled out through injury since having a 14-fight winning streak ended by Gerald Meerschaert last year.

Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady

Fighter Moneyline Total 
Belal Muhammad +116 Over 2.5 (-285)
Sean Brady -136 Under 2.5 (+225)

 

Belal Muhammad has consistently proved both his stamina and tenacity throughout his 11-1 record, but will be up against Sean Brady, who is 15-0 as a pro and 5-0 in the UFC. Both sit in the top 10 welterweight ranking at No. 5 and No. 8 respectively, and this could propel either into a number 1 fight by next year.

Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot

Fighter Moneyline Total 
Katlyn Chookagian +175 Over 2.5 (-340)
Manon Fiorot -205 Under 2.5 (+265)

 

Whoever prevails in this contest could well lead to for challenging for UFC glory next year against Valentina Shevchenko.

Chookagian enters UFC 280 off the back of a four-fight winning streak and a stunning 7-2 record over her previous nine, while Fiorot has claimed the win in all four of her UFC appearances to date, all of which have been in Abu Dhabi which bodes will for this one.

Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot

Fighter Moneyline Total 
Beneil Dariush +165 Over 2.5 (-185)
Mateusz Gamrot -190 Under 2.5 (+155)

 

Dariush has consistently proved his worth and was even touted as a potential contender to face Makhachev in February, but an unfortunate ankle injury ruled him out. However he enters this on a a seven-fight winning streak, and may re-enter the championship picture with an eighth here.

Elsewhere, Gamrot has claimed some huge scalps in recent fights including Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens, Diego Ferreira and Arman Tsarukyan in a memorable 2022 highlight in the summer.

Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley

Fighter Moneyline Total 
Petr Yan -260 Over 2.5 (-220)
Sean O’Malley +220 Under 2.5 (+180)

 

One of the most hyped breakout stars from Dana White’s Contender Series, O’Malley takes another step in class in one of the most intriguing contests of the night.

He faces Peter Yan, who is certainly a known quantity compared to his opponent but this bout following a narrow split decision to defeat against Sterling in April. Prior to that, he had managed to find a way past Sandhagen last October at this very arena to claim the interim title.

Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw

Fighter Moneyline Total 
Aljamain Sterling -175 Over 4.5 (-205)
TJ Dillashaw +150 Under 4.5 (+165)

 

We arrive at the penultimate fight, and what a prospect we have on our hands.

Sterling, as mentioned, claimed the title of champion in a second fight with Petr Yan, and  is a menacing grappler. TJ Dillashaw will be vying to become only the second fighter to win the same UFC title on three different occasions, and the two-time champion is has now returned to full fitness after a string of unfortunate injuries that kept him out the title picture.

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev

Fighter Moneyline Total 
Charles Oliveira +170 Over 2.5 (+125)
Islam Makhachev -195 Under 2.5 (-155)

 

And so, we arrive at the top the card with one of the most highly anticipated fights in recent memory as the top two lightweights finally meet in the UFC lightweight title contest.

Although he was stripped of the title back in May for being half a pound light, there is no denying Olivera is a fiercely dynamic competitor. He enters this monumental battle boasting an 11-fight winning streak that included victories over Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

Meanwhile, Makhachev travels to Abu Dhabi as the firm favourite. Oliveira is excellent on the ground and in grappling situations, but this is exactly where the Dagestanian will win the fight. He is peerless in overturning even the most iron-clad grapples, and he will try to avoid getting in fluid striking patterns with his opponent as much as he can.

 

