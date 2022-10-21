UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card

UFC 280 is almost upon us and ahead of Saturday’s bouts, we are taking a comprehensive look at each fight on the card along with the latest odds on UFC betting sites.
Best UFC Betting Sites for UFC 280
100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 100% deposit match up to $500
1.
Claim Offer
2.
Claim Offer
3.
Claim Offer
4.
Claim Offer
5.
Claim Offer
100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000
100% deposit match up to $500
In total, there are now 12 scheduled fights after the featherweight bout between Zubaira Tukhugov and Lucas Almeida was cancelled as a result of ‘weight management issues.’
Below we have listed each fight’s odds courtesy of BetOnline, where users new to the platform can claim an eye-watering $1000 in FREE BETS.
How to Claim The UFC 280 Free Bet
See below for more details as to how to claim up to $1000 in UFC free bets.
- Click to register with BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 using the code INSIDERS.
- New customers will receive a deposit match of up to $1000.
- Explore the UFC 280 fight card on BetOnline.
Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg
|Fighter
|Moneyline
|Total
|Karol Rosa
|-345
|Under 2.5 (+215)
|Lina Lansberg
|+285
|Over 2.5 (-275)
The first fight on the card sees an intriguing veteran bantamweight match-up, and a win for either way propel them back into contention to face an established single-digit competitor following this.
Hailing from Brazil, Rosa had a six consecutive winning streak cut short by Sara McMann last time out, while Landsberg only returned to the canvas in April after having her first child, losing to ranked fighter Pannie Kianzad.
Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon
|Fighter
|Moneyline
|Total
|Muhammad Mokaev
|-1300
|Under 1.5 (-125)
|Malcolm Gordon
|+850
|Over 1.5 (-105)
Mokaev has been touted as a fighter with huge potential but never has he come up against anyone as experienced as Gordon, which is reflected in the gulf in pricing on the markets.
The 22-year-old prospect won two impressive fights in London, winning the first in little under a minute against Cody Durden before going all the way with Charles Johnson in his most recent appearance.
However, Gordon enters this match-up on a two-fight winning streak and 10 years his senior, so it will be interesting whether Mokaev can claim a big scalp in this intriguing flyweight meeting.
Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson
Meanwhile, fellow Dana White Contender Series graduate Petrosyan will be aiming to bounce back and claim a second victory of the year having lost to Caio Barralho in his most recent bout.
Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
|Fighter
|Moneyline
|Total
|Adubaka Nurmagomedov
|-160
|Under 2.5 (+160)
|Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
|+140
|Over 2.5 (-200)