UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

UFC 280 is almost upon us and ahead of Saturday’s bouts, we are taking a comprehensive look at each fight on the card along with the latest odds on UFC betting sites.

Best UFC Betting Sites for UFC 280

1. $1000 Welcome Offer Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply Claim Offer 2. $750 In Free Bet Welcome Offer Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply Claim Offer 3. $750 Welcome Bonus Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply Claim Offer

In total, there are now 12 scheduled fights after the featherweight bout between Zubaira Tukhugov and Lucas Almeida was cancelled as a result of ‘weight management issues.’

Below we have listed each fight’s odds courtesy of BetOnline, where users new to the platform can claim an eye-watering $1000 in FREE BETS.

How to Claim The UFC 280 Free Bet

See below for more details as to how to claim up to $1000 in UFC free bets.

Click to register with BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 using the code INSIDERS. New customers will receive a deposit match of up to $1000. Explore the UFC 280 fight card on BetOnline.

Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg

The first fight on the card sees an intriguing veteran bantamweight match-up, and a win for either way propel them back into contention to face an established single-digit competitor following this.

Hailing from Brazil, Rosa had a six consecutive winning streak cut short by Sara McMann last time out, while Landsberg only returned to the canvas in April after having her first child, losing to ranked fighter Pannie Kianzad.