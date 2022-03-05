UFC 272 betting offers, free bets and bonuses for Covington vs Masvidal in USA

Get ready for a great night of action at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday night because UFC 272 is coming to town, and if you’re looking for the best Covington vs Masvidal betting offers and free bets available in the US, keep reading as there’s over $5,000 in free bets featured below.

On Saturday night, March 5th, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will settle an old score inside the Octagon.

Covington has proven that he is the second-best fighter in the welterweight division, beating the likes of Tyrone Woodley, Robbie Lawler, and Rafael dos Anjos to set up two shots at the welterweight strap vs the Nigerian Nightmare, Kamaru Usman.

Unfortunately for Chaos, he came up just short on both occasions. But there’s no doubt that the former American Top Team member gave the current champ, Usman, his toughest tests to date.

Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, has plenty in common with Covington. Game Bred is a fellow ex-American Top Team member and also knows how it feels to lose to Usman twice.

Still, despite the pair of defeats vs arguably the very best fighter on the planet, Masvidal still boasts strong victories over the likes of Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone, and Britain’s own Darren Till, and -in the eyes of fans at least- is still the Baddest Mother F***** Alive (we’re just not sure what happened to the belt?).

All things considered, this Saturday night’s headline bout should be a war of attrition between two of the UFC’s finest. So, it’s likely to mean tight spreads and a great opportunity to bet, too!

Covington vs Masvidal odds

When is Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal?

Date: UFC 272 Saturday, 5th March

Ring Walks expected: 23:30 EST, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal TV channel and live stream

Saturday night’s UFC 272 event is being broadcast live on ESPN PPV.

The undercard is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 16:00 EST, while the main card is set to begin at around 22:00.

Tale of the Tape

Colby Covington record and bio:

Nationality: American

American Date of Birth: February 22, 1988 (34-years-old)

February 22, 1988 (34-years-old) Height: 5’11”

5’11” Reach: 72.0

72.0 Total Fights: 19

19 Record: 16-3

Jorge Masvidal record and bio:

Nationality: American

American Date of Birth: November 12, 1984 (37-years-old)

November 12, 1984 (37-years-old) Height: 5′ 11″

5′ 11″ Reach: 74.5″

74.5″ Total Fights: 50

50 Record: 35-15

