Pushing to guarantee automatic promotion, England will lock horns with Group B2 rivals Greece in their penultimate UEFA Nations League match this week. Read on to get all the key info about the do-or-die encounter for the Three Lions.

UEFA Nations League: Greece vs England – Date, Time, and Where to Watch in US

England will travel to the Athens Olympic Stadium for their UEFA Nations League B2 clash with Greece on Matchday 5. The game will kick off at 7:45 PM BST / 2:45 PM ET / 12:45 AM PT on Thursday, November 14.

Fans can watch the fascinating UEFA Nations League contest live on TV on Fox Sports 1. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can tune in to Fubo TV to catch the game. Fubo offers a seven-day trial for new users.

Greece vs England: Preview

Form

Greece has surprisingly emerged as the best team in League B Group 2, thanks to their sublime 100% record. Ivan Jovanovic has led Greece to four consecutive victories in the UEFA Nations League, with the team scoring nine goals and conceding just once. In their last outing, Greece secured a commanding 2-0 victory over Ireland. Anastasios Bakasetas and Petros Mantalos scored in the second half to propel Greece to the top of the Group 2 rankings.

England, meanwhile, has been decent at best in the UEFA Nations League. Interim manager Lee Carsley opened his spell with two consecutive 2-0 victories, beating Ireland and Finland. However, the 2024 European Championship finalists failed to deliver in their third outing, losing 2-1 to Greece. Vangelis Pavlidis scored a fine brace to seal the upset. England returned to winning ways on Matchday 4, claiming a 3-1 win away in Finland.

Team News

Greece has received a boost heading into the game against England, with center-forward Fotis Ioannidis returning to the fold. Ioannidis scored thrice in Greece’s first two UEFA Nations League games and has an enviable record of never losing an international game when he gets on the scoresheet. However, after scoring a match-winning brace against England, Pavlidis will be well within his rights to expect another starting XI appearance this week.

Carsley, meanwhile, will be without as many as nine big-name players for the match. Arsenal’s Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale, and Bukayo Saka, Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, and Chelsea duo Levi Colwill and Cole Palmer have all withdrawn from the squad. Captain Harry Kane has criticized their behavior, reminding them that there is no honor greater than representing England.

Head-to-Head

Greece and England have locked horns 10 times over the years. The Three Lions have won seven times, the Galanolefki two times, and one game has ended all square.

Greece vs England: Prediction

England will be under pressure in Athens, but we believe they will find a way to bring maximum points from their trip this Thursday, with Kane playing a pivotal role.

Our prediction: Greece 1-2 England