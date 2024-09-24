Premier League giants Manchester United will begin their UEFA Europa League journey with a clash against Eredivisie outfit FC Twente this week. Continue reading to get all the key details about the Red Devils’ European campaign opener.

UEFA Europa League: Manchester United vs FC Twente – Date, Time, and Where to Watch in US

Manchester United will welcome FC Twente to Old Trafford on Matchday 1 of the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League season. The game will kick off at 8:00 PM BST / 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT on Wednesday, September 25.

Manchester United fans in the United States can stream the game live on Paramount+. One can also watch the Europe League encounter on Fubo TV.

Manchester United vs FC Twente – Preview

Form

Manchester United have not been at the top of their game this season. The Red Devils opened their season with a shootout defeat to Manchester City in the FA Community Shield. Their performance was underwhelming in the Premier League opener against Fulham, but they somehow claimed a 1-0 win.

The following two matches, however, ended in disappointment for Erik ten Hag’s boys, as they suffered consecutive defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1) and Liverpool (3-0). United returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win over Southampton but then settled for a goalless draw with Crystal Palace on Matchday 5.

FC Twente has also failed to impress this season. With 11 points on the board after six games, Twente is sitting in fourth place in the Eredivisie rankings. PSV Eindhoven, with a 100% record, is leading the title race.

Team News

Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, and Victor Lindelof are still nursing their injuries and will not make the squad for the match against the Dutch outfit.

FC Twente, meanwhile, will be without Michal Sadilek and Younes Taha. Neither player is expected to return to action this year.

Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive match between Manchester United and FC Twente. However, Man Utd boss Ten Hag is all too familiar with Twente, having played 257 games for the club across three stints.

Manchester United vs FC Twente – Prediction

Manchester United manager Ten Hag is under a lot of pressure this season. After a disappointing 2023-24 season, which saw United finish in eighth place in the Premier League, the onus is upon the Dutch manager to show tangible improvement. Unfortunately, however, that has not been the case. United is currently in 11th place in the Premier League rankings, already sitting four points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal after only five games.

Amidst the doom and gloom, a win over FC Twente has become of utmost importance, and we believe Ten Hag’s men will get the job done. We predict United will secure a 3-0 win over Twente at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.