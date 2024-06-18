Hosts Germany will look to secure their place in the Round of 16 of the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) when they square off against Hungary on Matchday 2. Read on to get all the key information about the decisive Group A encounter.

UEFA EURO 2024: Germany vs Hungary – Where To Watch In US

Germany and Hungary will lock horns at the Stuttgart Arena for their Group A Matchday 2 meeting. The game will kick off at 6:00 PM CET / 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT on Wednesday, June 19.

Soccer fans in the United States can catch the game live on TV on Fox Sports 1. Those who do not have access to the channel can stream it live on Fubo Sports. Click on this link to avail a free Fubo trial.

Germany vs Hungary – Preview

What Happened On Matchday 1

Germany arguably produced the most commanding performance of UEFA EURO 2024 when they met Scotland in the tournament opener on June 14. Julian Nagelsmann’s men ran circles around Steve Clarke’s Scots, claiming a commanding 5-1 victory.

Florian Wirtz (10′), Jamal Musiala (19′), and Kai Havertz (45+1′) each scored one goal to give Germany an unassailable 3-0 lead going into the second half. Niclas Fullkrug (68′) and Emre Can (90+3′) added to Germany’s advantage in the second 45, whereas Antonio Rudiger’s 87th-minute own goal counted in Scotland’s favor.

While Die Mannschaft got off to a flyer with a brilliant performance against Scotland, Hungary dropped a stinker against Switzerland on Matchday 1. Hungary failed to live up to expectations and suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat to the Swiss national team. Kwadwo Duah (12′) and Michel Aebischer (45′) put Switzerland 2-0 up before Barnabas Varga (66′) pulled one back for Hungary. Varga’s goal, however, could not inspire a turnaround, as Switzerland responded superbly to the threat and eventually restored their two-goal cushion through Breel Embolo (90+3′).

Head-To-Head

Germany and Hungary have a storied rivalry. They know each other inside out, having met a staggering 37 times over the years. Surprisingly, it is pretty even between the two, with Germany registering 13 victories and Hungary claiming 12 wins. So far, 12 games have ended all square.

The two teams last met in the UEFA Nations League on September 23, 2022. Hungary came out on top in that fixture, claiming a slender 1-0 victory. Germany’s last win over Hungary came in an international friendly on June 4, 2016. The four-time world champions claimed a 2-0 win in that game.

Germany vs Hungary – Prediction

After seeing their performance against Scotland, we cannot help but give the edge to Julian Nagelsmann’s side for the game against Hungary. It is unlikely to be a walk in the park for the hosts but they should dominate proceedings and eventually come away with a 3-1 victory.