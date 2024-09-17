Soccer

UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs Inter Milan – Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction

Sushan Chakraborty
English champions Manchester City and Serie A holders Inter Milan will lock horns on Matchday 1 of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League season. Continue reading to learn all the key information about the fascinating encounter.

UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs Inter Milan – Where To Watch In US

Manchester City will welcome Inter Milan to the Etihad Stadium for their first game in the UEFA Champions League this season. The game will kick off at 8 PM BST / 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT on Wednesday, September 18. Fans in the United States can watch the game on Paramount+, TUDN USA, FuboTV, TUDN.com, ViX, Univision NOW, TUDN App, and UniMas.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan – Preview

Form

Manchester City has enjoyed a breathtaking start to the 2024-25 campaign. The Cityzens began their campaign with a shootout win over local rivals Manchester United in the FA Community Shield. After only scraping through in the English soccer curtain-raiser, Man City has grabbed the Premier League by the scruff of its neck. The defending champions have won all four of their league matches so far, scoring 11 times and conceding just 3. With 12 points, they are sitting at the top of the Premier League rankings.

Inter Milan have also enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2024-25 season. However, they do not have a perfect record to show for their troubles. The Nerazzurri has won twice and drawn twice in Serie A. With eight points to their name, the reigning champions are sitting in third place in the Serie A rankings.

Team News

Oscar Bobb (leg) and Nathan Ake (hamstring) are the only two absentees for Manchester City. Given the squad depth City has, Pep Guardiola should not have trouble fielding a mighty XI this week.

Like City, Inter will also be without two first-team stars. Tajon Buchanan (leg fracture) and Federico Dimarco (fitness) are the two players who will miss the trip to Manchester.

Head-To-Head

Manchester City and Inter Milan have faced each other just once in their history. Their meeting came in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final, which ended 1-0 in favor of the English powerhouse, with Rodri scoring the winning goal.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan – Prediction

Manchester City and Inter Milan are two of the best teams in the UEFA Champions League this season, capable of beating any side on their day. However, since given the home advantage, recent form, and Erling Haaland‘s otherworldly form — 9 goals in 4 Premier League games — we cannot help but rule in Man City’s favor. We are predicting City will come away with a 3-1 win on Wednesday night.

Sushan Chakraborty

