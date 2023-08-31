Soccer

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Draw: Venue, Teams, Dates, & How To Watch

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
UEFA Champions League Trophy
UEFA Champions League Trophy

The most prestigious cup competition in soccer, the UEFA Champions League, will return in all its unadulterated glory in the Fall. Last season, English giants Manchester City claimed the “Big Ears”, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final in Istanbul. They are seen as the heavy favorites to go the distance once again, and to do so, they must first overcome their opponents in the group stage.

City and 31 other top European teams will meet their opponents in the upcoming UEFA Champions League 2023-24 group stage draw in Monaco. Read on to learn all about the venue of the draw, teams competing in this year’s tournament, and where you can watch the draw live in the United States.

Where will the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Draw take place?

With the qualifiers wrapped up, the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 draw will be held at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday (August 31). UEFA will be using this venue to conduct the Champions League draw for the first time in three years. The draw ceremony will commence at 12 noon ET (5 PM BST | 9:30 PM IST).

Which teams have qualified for the UEFA Champions League 2023-24?

A total of 32 teams will participate in this season’s UEFA Champions League. Out of 32 teams, 26 have qualified automatically by securing appropriate finishes in league and cup competitions. The remaining six have joined after overcoming qualifier hurdles. Spain has the most number of teams (5) in this year’s competition.

Refer to the table below to meet the 32 teams, divided into four pots of eight.

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4
Manchester City (England) Real Madrid (Spain) Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) Real Sociedad (Spain)
Sevilla (Spain) Manchester United (England) Salzburg (Austria) Galatasaray (Turkey)
Barcelona (Spain) Inter Milan (Italy) AC Milan (Italy) Celtic (Scotland)
Napoli (Italy) Borussia Dortmund (Germany) Braga (Portugal) Newcastle United (England)
Bayern Munich (Germany) Atletico Madrid (Spain) Lazio (Italy) Union Berlin (Germany)
Paris Saint-Germain (France) RB Leipzig (Germany) Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) Lens (France)
Benfica (Portugal) Porto (Portugal) PSV (Netherlands) Antwerp (Belgium)
Feyenoord (Netherlands) Arsenal (England) Copenhagen (Denmark) Young Boys (Switzerland)

How to watch the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 draw in US?

UEFA will stream the Champions League draw live on its official website. Click here to go straight to the draw page and watch the ceremony for free. Viewers in the United States can also tune into Paramount+ to watch the draw live on Thursday.

When will the Champions League 2023-24 group stage commence?

The Champions League group stage will begin on September 19th and run until December 13th. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Round-of-16, which generally kicks off in February. Refer to the table to learn the dates of each group-stage Matchday.

Matchday Dates
Matchday 1 September 19th & 20th
Matchday 2 October 3rd & 4th
Matchday 3 October 24th & 25th
Matchday 4 November 7th & 8th
Matchday 5 November 28th & 29th
Matchday 6 December 12th & 13th

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
UEFA Champions League Trophy
Soccer

LATEST UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Draw: Venue, Teams, Dates, & How To Watch

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h
Lionel Messi Is Barcelona's All Time Top Scorer
Soccer
Barcelona’s Leading Scorers In The 21st Century: Lionel Messi Tops 5-Man List By A Landslide
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  16h

Reigning Spanish champions Barcelona are one of the most prestigious soccer clubs in the world. Since their inauguration in November 1899, the Blaugrana have attracted some of the game’s greatest…

ChatGPT Inter Miami vs Nashville
Soccer
ChatGPT Predicts Late Lionel Messi Winner As Inter Miami’s Unbeaten Run Continues Against Nashville
Author image Kyle Curran  •  16h

The MLS is back with more midweek action as Inter Miami host Nashville. Ahead of the a action, we asked ChatGPT for a match prediction. The AI has sided with…

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Ange Postecoglou
Soccer
Pundit Claims Tottenham Hotspur’s No. 1 Target Would Not Start Under Ange Postecoglou
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  18h
Barcelona Have A Good Chance Of Winning The Champions League This Season
Soccer
“I don’t have support” – Robert Lewandowski Gives Scathing Assessment Of Xavi’s Barcelona Tactics
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  18h
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Why Barca Midfield Target Did Not Move This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  20h
Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Three Gunners Players Are Nearing Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h
Arrow to top