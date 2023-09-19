Soccer

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Bayern Munich VS. Manchester United – Date, Where To Watch In U.S., Head-To-Head, & Prediction

Sushan Chakraborty
Two of the most iconic teams in the UEFA Champions League history, Bayern Munich and Manchester United, will headline the Matchday 1 of the 2023-24 UCL campaign. Read on to learn all the key details ahead of the epic showdown this week.

Bayern Munich VS. Manchester United: Time & Venue

German champions Bayern Munich will welcome Manchester United to their famed Allianz Arena for the mouth-watering clash on Wednesday, September 20. The match will kick off at 9:00 PM local time (3:00 PM ET | 12 PM PT).

Bayern Munich VS. Manchester United: Where To Watch In The U.S.

Soccer fans in the United States can watch the game live on Paramount+. Alternatives include ViX, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, and TUDN USA. For most of the aforementioned channels, the match coverage starts one hour prior to kickoff.

Bayern Munich VS. Manchester United: Current Form & Head-To-Head

Hosts Bayern Munich have been in excellent form in the 2023-24 season. The Bundesliga holders have played four league games so far, securing three wins and playing out a draw. Thomas Tuchel’s men have scored 11 times and conceded just four goals, which goes on to show both their efficiency and resilience.

On the other end of the spectrum sit Erik ten Hag’s struggling Manchester United. They kicked off their campaign with a slender 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers but fell to a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Matchday 2. On Premier League Matchday 3, they bounced back with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest, but have since succumbed to consecutive 3-1 defeats to Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion. With two wins and three losses in five games, the Mancunians find themselves in 13th place in the Premier League standings.

Not only Manchester United are coming into Wednesday’s clash in poor shape, but they also have an inferior head-to-head record. United have faced Bayern 11 times in their history, winning twice, drawing five times, and losing on four occasions. They famously beat the Bavarians in the 1999 Champions League final but lost 3-1 in their most recent clash in 2014.

Bayern Munich VS. Manchester United: Prediction

Given the form the two teams are in, it is not difficult to pick a favorite for Wednesday’s clash. As opposed to Ten Hag’s men, Tuchel’s side are in much better shape, both on the pitch and off it. They will also have a packed Allianz Arena cheering them on, making a Bayern victory all the more likely. All things considered, we predict a third consecutive defeat for United and a 3-1 victory for Bayern in their backyard.

