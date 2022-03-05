Udinese vs Sampdoria top five betting offers and free bets for Serie A match

Udinese are set to lock horns with Sampdoria at the Stadio Friuli on Saturday and our team has uncovered the top five betting offers and best free bets available for the match.

Udinese vs Sampdoria odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Udinese 17/20 Draw 5/2 Sampdoria 10/3

Udinese vs Sampdoria betting tips and prediction

Both sides will be desperate to pick up points to put as much distance as they can from the relegation zone. Udinese are currently 14th in the league standings, having 26 points from 25 matches. While Sampdoria are sharing the same points as their opponents on Saturday but they are a spot below them in the table.

The Friulians haven’t beaten Sampdoria since 2018, with their previous five meetings seeing La Samp emerging victorious on four occasions. Their last meeting in the Serie A in October resulted in a 3-3 draw.

But even though Sampdoria boast a far better record over Udinese, we are backing the home side to pick up full points in the Serie A clash at the Stadio Friuli.

We are also backing under 2.5 goals as five of Udinese’s last six outings have seen below 2.5 goals.

Udinese vs Sampdoria betting tips: Under 2.5 Goals @ 8/9 with bet365