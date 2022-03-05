Countries
udinese vs sampdoria live stream how to watch serie a for free

Udinese vs Sampdoria live stream: How to watch Serie A for free

Updated

1 hour ago

Udinese will host Sampdoria in a Serie A clash at the Stadio Friuli on Saturday, and here is how you can follow the match LIVE online. 

How to watch Udinese vs Sampdoria live stream for free

Udinese vs Sampdoria preview

Udinese took a point off title contenders AC Milan in their previous Serie A match. The Rossoneri looked on course for a comfortable victory when Rafael Leao opened the scoring in the 29th minute. However, the visitors fought back to level the scores with Pereyra’s acrobatic cross finding Destiny Udogie who bundled the ball home in the 66th minute.

With five victories and 11 draws in the 2021-22 season, Udinese are currently sitting 14th in the table, having 26 points from 25 matches.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria will enter Saturday’s Serie A match on the back of a heavy 4-0 loss at Atalanta. The visitors looked no match to La Dea who struck four goals and also managed to keep a clean sheet. With this latest defeat, Marco Giampaolo’s side have slipped to 15th in the league standings with 26 points to their name.

Looking at the table might you have believe that the two sides are equally matched. However, considering the two teams’ performances in their last Serie A matches, Udinese look more likely to win on Saturday.

Udinese vs Sampdoria team news

Udinese team news

Udinese don’t have many injury concerns at the moment and they will have an almost fully available squad to choose from this weekend. Dutch centre-back Bram Nuytinck could be the only player missing due to injury.

The Friulians are expected to keep the same XI which held AC Milan to a 1-1 draw last time out. However, Destiny Udogie, who came off the bench against Milan to score, could be given a start this weekend.

Udinese predicted line-up

Silvestri; Becao, Mari, Perez; Molina, Arslan, Walace, Makengo, Udogie; Deulofeu, Beto

Sampdoria team news

Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo will not be able to call upon the services of Ronaldo Vieira who has been absent from training due to an ankle injury he picked up on Monday.

Kristoffer Askildsen is close to a return after he sustained a knee injury. However, he is not expected to start in the Serie A clash and will make the bench at best. While Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini will remain sidelined this weekend as they continue to recover from their injury issues.

Sampdoria predicted lineup

Falcone; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Rincon, Ekdal, Candreva; Sabiri; Caputo, Quagliarella

