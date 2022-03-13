Udinese v Roma betting offers | New Football Free Bet Offers

Roma looking to close in on a Champions League spot when they take on Udinese.

Udinese v Roma betting tips and prediction

Roma are back in the top four race following a recent improvement in results. The Giallorossi are now level on points with Atalanta who are in fifth place. Jose Mourinho’s men have responded well to their Coppa Italia elimination and have gone on the register crucial wins over the likes of Spezia and Atalanta.

They’re ahead of bitter rivals Lazio and are only six points away from the last Champions League spot. The Lupi have done reasonably well at home but it is away games where they’ve struggled. Nonetheless, they would be eager to do well this time around even though Roma are no pushovers.

Udine on the other hand, have not scored a single goal for 282 minutes. With seven defeats in the last eight games at home against the Romans, Gabriele Cioffi’s side have their work cut out for them. However, they have been in fairly decent form of late, winning against Sampdoria last week.

The likes of Destiny Udogie and Gerard Deulofeu have been in good form in recent weeks and their presence is something that would give the home side some confidence. However, Udinese badly need to start winning with a tricky schedule up ahead. They face Napoli after this which means that things might have to get absolutely worse before they get better.

However we expect a fairly comfortable win for Roma.

Udinese v Roma betting tips: Roma to win @ 27/20 with Bet Storm