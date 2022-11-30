We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

With Tyson Fury returning to the ring this weekend in his trilogy bout with Derek Chisora, we have decided to take a dive into the career of Fury and listed his five best performances. It’s safe to say ‘The Gypsy King’ has had his fair share of outstanding wins.

The list includes the likes of his wins over Wladimir Klitschko and a couple of his wins against Deontay Wilder too. So without further ado, here are the five best performances of Tyson Fury’s boxing career.

5 Best Performances Of Tyson Fury’s Career

Here we have ranked Tyson Fury’s five best performances in the professional boxing ring from 5 to 1…

5. Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora II – November 29th 2014

Despite having already beaten Derek Chisora convincingly in 2011 via Unanimous Decision, the rematch between Fury and Chisora sneaks into our Top 5 here. Although Fury was the overriding favorite and had already defeated ‘Del Boy’, the clinical performance he put in on the night certainly earns it’s place in Tyson Fury’s best five performances to date.

The fight was for the European and British heavyweight titles, billed as ‘Bad Blood‘ and was also a final eliminator for the WBO World Heavyweight Title, held at the time by the Ukrainian, Wladimir Klitschko.

The fight headlined a stellar show, with Billy Joe Saunders vs Chris Eubank Jr also featuring on the undercard. From the opening bell, it was clear to see what way this highly anticipated rematch was going to go.

Chisora was struggling with Fury’s elusiveness, his reach and his unorthodox movement. He was trying his best to close the distance, but was failing to land any significant punches on Fury.

Another reason this features in our top five is because Fury boxed both in the orthodox and southpaw stances in this fight, switching it up, keeping ‘Del Boy’ guessing and frustrating the Londoner.

Chisora’s long term trainer, Don Charles, had seen enough and pulled his man out at the end of the tenth round. Fury was victorious and was almost punch perfect throughout the duration of the fight. Certainly one of his best all round performances.

Of course, the trilogy bout between Fury and Chisora is happening this weekend, much to the dismay of the boxing public. The majority of boxing fans are expecting yet another emphatic knockout victory for ‘The Gypsy King’, which is backed up by the WBC champion being an overriding favorite on offshore betting sites.

4. Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III – October 9th 2021

In at number four on our list of Tyson Fury’s best career performances is his trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder. Despite winning the fight emphatically by knockout, Fury was knocked down on two occasions, hence why it isn’t further up this list.

Nobody really wanted to see the trilogy bout between Fury and Wilder, considering the second fight was so conclusive in favor of ‘The Gypsy King’. However, it’s safe to say boxing fans got served up and absolute treat in this one, with a hatful of knockdowns and eye-watering entertainment.

After how convincingly Fury won the second fight with Wilder the year previous, people were expecting this to be a routine victory for the Englishman. However, it was far from it, as both men had to climb off the canvas on numerous occasions through the eleven rounds the fight lasted.

Wilder was down first in Round 3, which looked like it could be the beginning of the end for the big punching American. However, that wasn’t the case, as the heavy handed former champion knocked his rival down twice in the fourth round, bringing the whole arena to their feet.

Fury knew he was in a fight now, but did what all champions do and bit down on his gumshield, came back and won the fight conclusively. The 6″9 beast then knocked Wilder down for the second time in the tenth round, before the ending came in round 11.

Fury ended the fight in Round 11 thanks to a huge right hand that sent Wilder tumbling into the ropes and then onto the deck for the third and final time. What a way to end a sensational trilogy between the two boxing rivals. No doubt it deserves a place here in the top five.

3. Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder – December 1st 2018

Perhaps a shock inclusion for some people here in this list, but in at number three of Fury’s best career performances is the first fight with Deontay Wilder. Yes, we can hear you, we know he didn’t win the fight. However, from where he was outside of the ring, losing over ten stone in weight before jumping right back in at the deep end against one of the hardest hitting punchers in boxing history, Fury deserves a lot of credit.

After two comeback fights against Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta, Wilder vs Fury was announced for December 1st in 2018 at the Staples Center, Los Angeles. Many people thought the fight had come too soon for Fury and that Wilder would walk through him, but boy were they all so very wrong.

Fury came out like a man possessed, boxing beautifully on the back foot, counter punching Wilder, bamboozling him with the speed and shot selection. ‘The Gypsy King’ began to mix it up from orthodox to southpaw through the fight, and was slowing picking up the rounds and seemingly on his way to a decision victory.

However, it wasn’t that simple. Wilder eventually got to Fury in Round 9, knocking the former WBO, WBA-Super and IBF World Heavyweight Champion down, but couldn’t finish the fight there and then.

Fury again got back to his boxing, picking Wilder off at will. Then came the final round. Wilder needed a knockout toe retain his WBC title, Fury just needed to stay on his feet for three minutes to bring the green and gold belt back to the UK.

Then the unthinkable happened, Wilder landed an absolute bomb of a right hand, knocking Fury completely unconscious in the process. The ‘Bronze Bomber’ began to circle the ring celebrating, as he knew there was no way Fury could get up from that. Or was there…

Like the Undertaker in WWE, Fury somehow rose to his feet before referee Jack Reiss was able to count to ten, and survived the remaining time in the round. Quite an unbelievable turn of events had occurred, with both men thinking they had done enough to win the fight.

Yes, Wilder secured two knockdowns and nearly had Fury out of there, but Fury won almost every other round, and the general consensus was that he had done enough to win the fight.

The three judges ringside scored the bout as a split decision draw, with one judge giving it to Fury, one to Wilder and the third judge ruling it 113-113 a piece. Quite a magnificent fight and one hell of a performance from Fury.

2. Tyson Fury vs Wladimir Klitschko – November 28th 2015

In at number two on our list of Fury’s five best boxing performances is his crowning night in Düsseldorf. Fury was the massive underdog with all betting sites against Wladimir Klitschko, but went to Germany and put on a boxing clinic, defeating the long reigning champion on all three judges scorecards after 12 rounds (116-111, 115-112, 115-112).

This could quite easily have been number one on the list, but number two will have to do for that famous night at the ESPRIT Arena in Düsseldorf. Fury was up against it big time, with Klitschko having ruled the heavyweight division for the best part of a decade.

On the night, the tactics from Peter Fury in his nephew’s corner were perfect, with Fury boxing to perfection and Klitschko struggling to lay a glove on the elusive Englishman. Fury was deducted a point unfairly in Round 11 for shots behind the head, but that didn’t matter in the end for ‘The Gypsy King’.

Fury put on a boxing masterclass, never letting Klitschko get into his grove and into range to land his big shots. He boxed a superb fight and followed his corners tactics to a tee. At the end of 12 rounds it was apparent who had won the fight, but it was just a matter of if the judges had seen the same fight as the rest of the arena had and everyone tuning in on TV.

Thankfully, they had. Fury was handed a Unanimous Decision victory against ‘Dr Steelhammer’ and flew home to England with three world title belts around his waist. Arguably one of the best ever performances from a British boxer of all time.

This performance from Fury is certainly worthy of making it into his top five performances of his career, and was extremely close to making it to number one.

1. Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder II – February 22nd 2020

Yes, you guessed it. Ranking at number one as Tyson Fury’s best ever performance in a professional boxing ring is the rematch with Deontay Wilder on February 22nd, 2020.

Fury emphatically stopped the ‘Bronze Bomber’ in the seventh round of the contest, with Wilder’s corner throwing the towel in, meaning Fury won the fight and lifted the WBC World Heavyweight Title for the very first time.

The reason this has been crowned the best performance of Tyson Fury’s career by us is because of the way he changed his tactics between the first Wilder fight and this one, the rematch.

Fury brought in a new coach, SugarHill Steward, who taught Fury the Kronk style and who helped make sure Fury didn’t leave his fate in the hands of the judges this time around. It was quite an outstand watch as Fury broke down Wilder round by round, before stopping him in the seventh.

This was the first fight we saw that new style of Fury, that he still seems to adopt today. Comin forward, breaking his opponent down, leaning on them, making them feel his weight and bulldozing through them like a hot knife through butter.

Fury was outstanding, forcing the corner of Deontay Wilder to throw the towel in during the seventh round. The ‘Bronze Bomber’ was outraged that his corner threw in the towel, but the writing was on the wall for Wilder if he is honest with himself.

Fury didn’t put a foot wrong in the fight, beating Wilder to the punch every time, landing the heavier shots and just beating him in every single department possible. Tyson Fury’s first official win against Wilder definitely deserves the crown and rightly comes in at number one of our list.

There are so many other fights we could have mentioned in this article, it really was difficult to narrow it down to just five. But for us here at SportsLens, these were the five best performances of the entertaining career of ‘The Gypsy King’, Tyson Fury.

Make sure you check out the various free bets and betting offers on our site ahead of Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 this Saturday night, live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Also be sure to source the best betting apps on the market, such at BetOnline and Everygame.