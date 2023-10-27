Whether you’re into crossover boxing or not, this weekend sees one of the biggest of all time. Tyson Fury, the best heavyweight on the planet, faces former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou this weekend in the ‘Battle Of The Baddest’. Read on to check out our Fury vs Ngannou betting picks!

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Fury vs Ngannou crossover fight. This includes betting picks, a preview, fight info, betting odds, full undercard, predictions and a boxing free bet.

If you fancy a bet on this crossover heavyweight contest, read on and check out our Fury vs Ngannou predictions.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Fight: Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou 📊 Records: Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KO’s) | Francis Ngannou (boxing debut)

Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KO’s) | Francis Ngannou (boxing debut) 📅 Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5:30PM EST

Approx. 5:30PM EST 🏆 Titles: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 🎲 Fight Odds: Fury -1400 | Ngannou +800

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Preview

A huge fight night goes down this weekend in the Saudi Arabian desert as Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou meet in this highly anticipated boxing crossover bout. All eyes will be on Riyadh on Saturday night as ‘The Predator’ looks to shock the world by defeating ‘The Gypsy King’ on his boxing debut.

Both of these men are widely regarded as two of the best fighters in the world in their respective sports. Fury is widely regarded as the single best heavyweight boxer on the planet, meanwhile Ngannou was the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion before leaving the UFC and heading to the PFL, prior to his venture into boxing.

Tyson Fury is a two-time world heavyweight champion. In his 34 fights to date, ‘The Gypsy King’ has won 33 of them, with just one draw in the first of his three fights with America’s Deontay Wilder. He is undefeated and is widely regarded as the best heavyweight boxer of his era.

In the opposite corner stands Francis Ngannou – the former UFC Heavyweight Champion. He is a goliath of a man, and is arguably the hardest hitting fighter in the world in all of fight sports. Although his boxing ability and skill is questionable, he certainly has the power and spite to knock any man out.

Although boxing fans want to see the undisputed fight between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for all of the belts at heavyweight, we first must put up with this crossover spectacle. Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou goes down this Saturday from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it is simply not to be missed!

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Best Bet

Tyson Fury comes into this fight as the -1400 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. He has proven he is one of the best fighters in the world time and time again, and bids to claim his 34th professional boxing win this weekend against the debutant.

Here at SportsLens, we simply cannot disagree with the sportsbooks and are siding with ‘The Gypsy King’ to put on an emphatic display. Fury has beaten fighters such as Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko, who would both dispatch of Ngannou with relative ease.

This fight really isn’t going to be competitive. For us, it’s a matter of when Fury wants to end the fight, he can and will. Whether he carries Ngannou for a few rounds to put on a bit of a show and showcase his skills, or whether he runs through the Cameroon-born MMA star remains to be seen.

Our betting pick for this combat crossover is that Tyson Fury will carry Francis Ngannou for three or four rounds, before ending the fight somewhere in the middle of the bout. Ngannou has questionable stamina and cardio, so will be dangerous early but will quickly run out of gas.

This is when we feel Fury will take over and stop Ngannou somewhere between Rounds 4-6. Fury can end this fight at any given moment, it is as as simple as that.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Prediction: Fury to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 4-6 @ +225 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Odds

Tyson Fury to Win: -1400

Tyson Fury to Win by KO/TKO: -500

Tyson Fury to Win by Decision: +550

Francis Ngannou to Win: +800

Francis Ngannou to Win by KO/TKO: +850

Francis Ngannou to Win by Decision: +6600

Draw: +3300

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 5:30PM EST, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel (US): You will be able to watch this compelling boxing clash live from Saudi Arabia on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream (US): ESPN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the PPV.

Tale Of The Tape

Tyson Fury — Record and Bio

Age: 35

Ranking: #1 Heavyweight (BoxRec)

Country: England

Height: 6’9″ (206 cm)

Reach: 85″ (216 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 33-0-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 24

Fights Won by Decision: 9

Francis Ngannou — Record and Bio

Age: 37

Ranking: N/A

Country: Cameroon

Height: 6’4″ (193 cm)

Reach: 83″ (211 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 17-3

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 12

Fights Won by Submission: 4

Fights Won by Decision: 1

Note: This is Ngannou’s MMA record as he makes his boxing debut this weekend

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Full Undercard

Below is a detailed table of the full Fury vs Ngannou fight card from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main even is of course the crossover combat bout between ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Predator’, but there are six undercard fights prior to the big one too.

The undercard includes the likes of former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, a compelling all-British heavyweight contest between Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye and a tasty fight between former world heavyweight title challenger Carlos Takam and Martin Bakole.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 10 David Adeleye vs Fabio Wardley Heavyweight 12 Martin Bakole vs Carlos Takam Heavyweight 10 Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean Heavyweight 10 Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Junior Anthony Wright Heavyweight 10 Moses Itauma vs Istvan Bernath Heavyweight 6 Jack McGann vs Alcibiade Duran Galvan Super-Welterweight 6