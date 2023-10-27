Betting tips

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Betting Picks: Preview, Fight Info, Boxing Predictions, Free Bets & Odds

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
7 min read
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 1 1
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 1 1

Whether you’re into crossover boxing or not, this weekend sees one of the biggest of all time. Tyson Fury, the best heavyweight on the planet, faces former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou this weekend in the ‘Battle Of The Baddest’. Read on to check out our Fury vs Ngannou betting picks!

Best Fury vs Ngannou Free Bets & Sportsbook Bonuses

Up to $750 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Fury vs Ngannou crossover fight. This includes betting picks, a preview, fight info, betting odds, full undercard, predictions and a boxing free bet.

The best US betting apps are heavily favoring ‘The Gypsy King’ to deal with Francis Ngannou with relative ease this weekend. If you fancy a bet on this crossover heavyweight contest, read on and check out our best boxing betting apps as well as Fury vs Ngannou predictions.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Fight: Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou
  • 📊 Records: Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KO’s) | Francis Ngannou (boxing debut)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5:30PM EST
  • 🏆 Titles: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Fury -1400 | Ngannou +800

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Preview

A huge fight night goes down this weekend in the Saudi Arabian desert as Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou meet in this highly anticipated boxing crossover bout. All eyes will be on Riyadh on Saturday night as ‘The Predator’ looks to shock the world by defeating ‘The Gypsy King’ on his boxing debut.

Both of these men are widely regarded as two of the best fighters in the world in their respective sports. Fury is widely regarded as the single best heavyweight boxer on the planet, meanwhile Ngannou was the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion before leaving the UFC and heading to the PFL, prior to his venture into boxing.

Tyson Fury is a two-time world heavyweight champion. In his 34 fights to date, ‘The Gypsy King’ has won 33 of them, with just one draw in the first of his three fights with America’s Deontay Wilder. He is undefeated and is widely regarded as the best heavyweight boxer of his era.

In the opposite corner stands Francis Ngannou – the former UFC Heavyweight Champion. He is a goliath of a man, and is arguably the hardest hitting fighter in the world in all of fight sports. Although his boxing ability and skill is questionable, he certainly has the power and spite to knock any man out.

Although boxing fans want to see the undisputed fight between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for all of the belts at heavyweight, we first must put up with this crossover spectacle. Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou goes down this Saturday from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it is simply not to be missed!

How To Claim The Bovada Fury vs Ngannou Betting Offer: Claim $750 In Boxing Free Bets

Claiming the Bovada Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou boxing free bet is easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below:

  1. Click here to sign up to Bovada
  2. Deposit $1000
  3. Receive $750 in Fury vs Ngannou Free Bets
$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Best Bet

Tyson Fury comes into this fight as the -1400 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. He has proven he is one of the best fighters in the world time and time again, and bids to claim his 34th professional boxing win this weekend against the debutant.

Here at SportsLens, we simply cannot disagree with the sportsbooks and are siding with ‘The Gypsy King’ to put on an emphatic display. Fury has beaten fighters such as Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko, who would both dispatch of Ngannou with relative ease.

This fight really isn’t going to be competitive. For us, it’s a matter of when Fury wants to end the fight, he can and will. Whether he carries Ngannou for a few rounds to put on a bit of a show and showcase his skills, or whether he runs through the Cameroon-born MMA star remains to be seen.

Our betting pick for this combat crossover is that Tyson Fury will carry Francis Ngannou for three or four rounds, before ending the fight somewhere in the middle of the bout. Ngannou has questionable stamina and cardio, so will be dangerous early but will quickly run out of gas.

This is when we feel Fury will take over and stop Ngannou somewhere between Rounds 4-6. Fury can end this fight at any given moment, it is as as simple as that.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Prediction: Fury to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 4-6 @ +225 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Odds

Already claimed the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Fury vs Ngannou boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

  • Tyson Fury to Win: -1400
  • Tyson Fury to Win by KO/TKO: -500
  • Tyson Fury to Win by Decision: +550
  • Francis Ngannou to Win: +800
  • Francis Ngannou to Win by KO/TKO: +850
  • Francis Ngannou to Win by Decision: +6600
  • Draw: +3300

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 5:30PM EST, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel (US): You will be able to watch this compelling boxing clash live from Saudi Arabia on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream (US): ESPN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the PPV.

Tale Of The Tape

Tyson Fury — Record and Bio

  • Age: 35
  • Ranking: #1 Heavyweight (BoxRec)
  • Country: England
  • Height: 6’9″ (206 cm)
  • Reach: 85″ (216 cm)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 33-0-1
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 24
  • Fights Won by Decision: 9

Francis Ngannou — Record and Bio

  • Age: 37
  • Ranking: N/A
  • Country: Cameroon
  • Height: 6’4″ (193 cm)
  • Reach: 83″ (211 cm)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 17-3
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 12
  • Fights Won by Submission: 4
  • Fights Won by Decision: 1

Note: This is Ngannou’s MMA record as he makes his boxing debut this weekend

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Full Undercard

Below is a detailed table of the full Fury vs Ngannou fight card from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main even is of course the crossover combat bout between ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Predator’, but there are six undercard fights prior to the big one too.

The undercard includes the likes of former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, a compelling all-British heavyweight contest between Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye and a tasty fight between former world heavyweight title challenger Carlos Takam and Martin Bakole.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 10
David Adeleye vs Fabio Wardley Heavyweight 12
Martin Bakole vs Carlos Takam Heavyweight 10
Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean Heavyweight 10
Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Junior Anthony Wright Heavyweight 10
Moses Itauma vs Istvan Bernath Heavyweight 6
Jack McGann vs Alcibiade Duran Galvan Super-Welterweight 6
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Betting tips

Latest news

View all
Geno Smith
Betting tips

LATEST Seattle Seahawks vs Carolina Panthers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 22 2023
Tyreek Hill
Betting tips
Miami Dolphins vs Denver Broncos Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 22 2023

The unbeaten Miami Dolphins take on a winless Denver Broncos side on Sunday and ahead of the NFL week 3 action this weekend, we have all the odds and lines…

Lamar Jackson
Betting tips
Baltimore Ravens vs Indianapolis Colts Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 22 2023

The Baltimore Ravens will look to maintain their 100% record at the beginning of this season this weekend when they welcome Indianapolis to the M&T Bank Stadium. Find the odds…

Travis Etienne
Betting tips
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 22 2023
Russel Wilson
Betting tips
Denver Broncos vs Washington Commanders Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 17 2023
dak prescott
Betting tips
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 17 2023
Saquon Barkley
Betting tips
Arizona Cardinals vs New York Giants Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 17 2023
Arrow to top