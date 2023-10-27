Whether you’re into crossover boxing or not, this weekend sees one of the biggest of all time. Tyson Fury, the best heavyweight on the planet, faces former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou this weekend in the ‘Battle Of The Baddest’. Read on to check out our Fury vs Ngannou betting picks!
Best Fury vs Ngannou Free Bets & Sportsbook Bonuses
|1.
|
Up to $750 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|2.
|
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Fury vs Ngannou crossover fight. This includes betting picks, a preview, fight info, betting odds, full undercard, predictions and a boxing free bet.
The best US betting apps are heavily favoring ‘The Gypsy King’ to deal with Francis Ngannou with relative ease this weekend. If you fancy a bet on this crossover heavyweight contest, read on and check out our best boxing betting apps as well as Fury vs Ngannou predictions.
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou – Fight Info
- 🥊 Boxing Fight: Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou
- 📊 Records: Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KO’s) | Francis Ngannou (boxing debut)
- 📅 Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5:30PM EST
- 🏆 Titles: N/A
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
- 🏟 Venue: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Fury -1400 | Ngannou +800
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Preview
A huge fight night goes down this weekend in the Saudi Arabian desert as Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou meet in this highly anticipated boxing crossover bout. All eyes will be on Riyadh on Saturday night as ‘The Predator’ looks to shock the world by defeating ‘The Gypsy King’ on his boxing debut.
Both of these men are widely regarded as two of the best fighters in the world in their respective sports. Fury is widely regarded as the single best heavyweight boxer on the planet, meanwhile Ngannou was the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion before leaving the UFC and heading to the PFL, prior to his venture into boxing.
Tyson Fury is a two-time world heavyweight champion. In his 34 fights to date, ‘The Gypsy King’ has won 33 of them, with just one draw in the first of his three fights with America’s Deontay Wilder. He is undefeated and is widely regarded as the best heavyweight boxer of his era.
In the opposite corner stands Francis Ngannou – the former UFC Heavyweight Champion. He is a goliath of a man, and is arguably the hardest hitting fighter in the world in all of fight sports. Although his boxing ability and skill is questionable, he certainly has the power and spite to knock any man out.
Although boxing fans want to see the undisputed fight between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for all of the belts at heavyweight, we first must put up with this crossover spectacle. Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou goes down this Saturday from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it is simply not to be missed!
How To Claim The Bovada Fury vs Ngannou Betting Offer: Claim $750 In Boxing Free Bets
Claiming the Bovada Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou boxing free bet is easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below:
- Click here to sign up to Bovada
- Deposit $1000
- Receive $750 in Fury vs Ngannou Free Bets
|1.
|
$750 in Free Bets for Sports
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Best Bet
Tyson Fury comes into this fight as the -1400 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. He has proven he is one of the best fighters in the world time and time again, and bids to claim his 34th professional boxing win this weekend against the debutant.
Here at SportsLens, we simply cannot disagree with the sportsbooks and are siding with ‘The Gypsy King’ to put on an emphatic display. Fury has beaten fighters such as Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko, who would both dispatch of Ngannou with relative ease.
This fight really isn’t going to be competitive. For us, it’s a matter of when Fury wants to end the fight, he can and will. Whether he carries Ngannou for a few rounds to put on a bit of a show and showcase his skills, or whether he runs through the Cameroon-born MMA star remains to be seen.
Our betting pick for this combat crossover is that Tyson Fury will carry Francis Ngannou for three or four rounds, before ending the fight somewhere in the middle of the bout. Ngannou has questionable stamina and cardio, so will be dangerous early but will quickly run out of gas.
This is when we feel Fury will take over and stop Ngannou somewhere between Rounds 4-6. Fury can end this fight at any given moment, it is as as simple as that.
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Prediction: Fury to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 4-6 @ +225 with BetOnline
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Odds
Already claimed the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.
Check out the chart below for the best Fury vs Ngannou boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.
- Tyson Fury to Win: -1400
- Tyson Fury to Win by KO/TKO: -500
- Tyson Fury to Win by Decision: +550
- Francis Ngannou to Win: +800
- Francis Ngannou to Win by KO/TKO: +850
- Francis Ngannou to Win by Decision: +6600
- Draw: +3300
Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change
When Is Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou?
Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
Ring Walks expected: 5:30PM EST, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou TV Channel & Live Stream
TV channel (US): You will be able to watch this compelling boxing clash live from Saudi Arabia on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price.
Live stream (US): ESPN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the PPV.
Tale Of The Tape
Tyson Fury — Record and Bio
- Age: 35
- Ranking: #1 Heavyweight (BoxRec)
- Country: England
- Height: 6’9″ (206 cm)
- Reach: 85″ (216 cm)
- Stance: Orthodox
- Overall Record: 33-0-1
- Fights Won by KO/TKO: 24
- Fights Won by Decision: 9
Francis Ngannou — Record and Bio
- Age: 37
- Ranking: N/A
- Country: Cameroon
- Height: 6’4″ (193 cm)
- Reach: 83″ (211 cm)
- Stance: Orthodox
- Overall Record: 17-3
- Fights Won by KO/TKO: 12
- Fights Won by Submission: 4
- Fights Won by Decision: 1
Note: This is Ngannou’s MMA record as he makes his boxing debut this weekend
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Full Undercard
Below is a detailed table of the full Fury vs Ngannou fight card from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main even is of course the crossover combat bout between ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Predator’, but there are six undercard fights prior to the big one too.
The undercard includes the likes of former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, a compelling all-British heavyweight contest between Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye and a tasty fight between former world heavyweight title challenger Carlos Takam and Martin Bakole.
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Rounds
|Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|10
|David Adeleye vs Fabio Wardley
|Heavyweight
|12
|Martin Bakole vs Carlos Takam
|Heavyweight
|10
|Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean
|Heavyweight
|10
|Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Junior Anthony Wright
|Heavyweight
|10
|Moses Itauma vs Istvan Bernath
|Heavyweight
|6
|Jack McGann vs Alcibiade Duran Galvan
|Super-Welterweight
|6