Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Predictions and Betting Tips for Heavyweight Fight

TYSON FURY and Dillian Whyte throw down for the WBC world heavyweight title this weekend. Wembley Stadium takes centre stage for the heavyweight super-fight, as the two British rivals settle their differences once and for all in the ring.

On paper, it is difficult to see anything other than a Fury victory. The ‘Gypsy King’ is riding on the crest of a wave and doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon, making him a difficult man to beat under any circumstances. This is Whyte’s first world title challenge, so he will be hopeful of dethroning the undefeated brash, bold and vocal Fury.

Best boxing betting offers and free bets

Click below to claim these excellent boxing offers for the big fight which you can use to back our Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte prediction and betting tips.

Best Free Bet Offers Betting Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 3. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 4. Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 5. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte prediction

To the majority of the boxing public, Tyson Fury is the overriding favourite here and will get the job done comfortably. Here at SportsLens, we have to agree with that.

It is difficult to see anything other than a Fury knockout in our eyes. Although Whyte himself carries lots of power and potentially has the strength to hurt Fury, he will have to get in close and commit himself on the inside in order to get within punching range of Fury.

That will play into Fury’s hands, as it means Whyte will have to come looking for him. As Fury has the bigger reach and the vast height advantage, he will be able to catch Whyte coming in and hurt him quite regularly.

It is fair to say that the only way Whyte wins this fight is by stopping Fury. Nobody is giving him a chance on points. Whereas with Fury, boxing fans can see him winning in a multitude of different ways.

We think Fury will win in emphatic fashion. So at a price of 3/1 with BoyleSports to win on via stoppage in rounds 1-6, we think this is a safe bet and it will more than likely last less than 6 rounds. We can’t see Fury taking too long to land his big shots on Whyte.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte prediction: Fury to win in rounds 1-6 @ 3/1 with BoyleSports

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte betting tips

Although we think the Fury stoppage win in the first half of the fight is the safer bet, we think that Fury to win in rounds 4-6 @ 4/1 with BoyleSports is another potentially great money maker for those looking a flutter on the big heavyweight fight.

Since going to Sugarhill Steward, Fury has turned into a wrecking machine. He has followed in the Kronk style of coming forward in search of the knockout, and we think he may well do the same here against Whyte.

Judging on his two losses to date, Whyte has been stopped in both. First by Anthony Joshua back in 2015, before his devastating knockout defeat in 2020 to Alexander Povetkin. It is clear to see that Whyte can be hurt, and with Fury on a knockout run, we think that is a likely outcome once again this time around.

The fight will probably take a few rounds to get going, but we can see Fury breaking Whyte down relatively early on, potentially gaining a knockdown or two in the opening rounds. To give Whyte his credit, he is as tough as they come, which is why we can see him lasting a few more rounds until getting stopped by Fury.

A more bold prediction that just the Fury KO in the first half of the fight, but one we think is worth the risk here in this mammoth heavyweight clash.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte betting tip: Fury to win in rounds 4-6 @ 4/1 with BoyleSports

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte best bet

Whether you think it will be Fury who gets his hand raised, or indeed you are in the minority and believe Whyte will somehow overcome the odds and beat the ‘Gypsy King’, this fight is not going the distance.

Both men carry superb power, which is why here at SportsLens, we cannot see this fight doing the full twelve rounds.

Whyte may well get to Fury with his powerful left hooks, so who is to say one of them doesn’t land flush on the chin of Fury and knock the 33-year-old out cold? For that reason, we have gone with a safer bet for this one.

We think it is almost a foregone conclusion that the fight is over within the first six rounds, so whether you think it is Fury or Whyte who will be triumphant, the fight to last less than 6.5 rounds could be the best bet for you.

If you are undecided but have a feeling the fight won’t last more than 18minutes, then BoyleSports offering of the fight to last under 6.5 rounds @ 2/1 is a great bet.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte best bet: Fight to last under 6.5 rounds @ 2/1 with BoyleSports

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds

Already claimed the Fury vs Whyte betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Tyson Fury 1/6 Dillian Whyte 5/1 Draw 25/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte free bet

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply Offer Terms New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+.T&C’s Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don’t qualify. Unnamed 2nd Favs don’t qualify.

When is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte?

Date: Saturday, 23rd April

Ring Walks expected: 10.00pm GMT, Wembley Stadium, London, England

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte TV channel and live stream

TV channel: If you have BT Sport on your TV, you will be able to watch this heavyweight mega fight from Wembley Stadium live on BT Sport pay-per-view.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers can also catch the action online via the BT Sport app, provided you paid for the fight via their account.

Tale of the Tape

Tyson Fury record and bio:

Nationality: English

English Date of Birth: 12th August 1988 (33-years-old)

12th August 1988 (33-years-old) Height: 6′ 9″

6′ 9″ Reach: 85″

85″ Total Fights: 32

32 Record: 31-0-1 (22 KOs)

Dillian Whyte record and bio:

Nationality: English

English Date of Birth: 11th April 1988 (34-years-old)

11th April 1988 (34-years-old) Height: 6′ 4″

6′ 4″ Reach: 78″

78″ Total Fights: 30

30 Record: 28-2 (19 KOs)

More Boxing Betting Offers & Free Bets