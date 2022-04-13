Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds: Gypsy King Backed for Win

TYSON FURY is set to fight on British soil for the first time since August 2018, as he defends his WBC world heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte on April 23rd. This will be the second defence of Fury’s title, with Whyte challenging for world honours for the very first time next Saturday.
Fury is the overriding favourite with the bookmakers, who aren’t really giving Whyte much of a chance if truth be told. As with most heavyweight boxing, the bookies don’t see it going the distance either, and favour the ‘Gypsy King’ to win by stoppage.
Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte preview
Without a doubt the biggest fight in British boxing this year, as heavyweight kingpin’s Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte clash for the WBC world title next Saturday at the famous Wembley Stadium.
The challenger comes in after 13 months out of the ring, having not step foot through the ropes since his revenge win against Alexander Povetkin. That night in March 2021, Whyte overcame lots of demons, stopping the Russian veteran in the fourth round of the contest, after that shock knockout defeat the fight before when Povetkin landed one of the best uppercuts you will ever seen, knocking Whyte unconscious (see below).
Still in disbelief 🤯
Every angle of Alexander Povetkin's MASSIVE knockout. 📹 pic.twitter.com/aQT2liZq9y
— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 23, 2020
The champion has been in the ring far more recently than Whyte. The ‘Gypsy King’ last stepped through the ropes in early October 2021, in what was the third and final instalment of a quite remarkable trilogy with Deontay Wilder.
Fury has the better resume, he has look more impressive, he is undefeated, he has more tools at his disposal. All the signs point towards a Tyson Fury win come Saturday April 23rd.
It promises to be a goliath match-up between two of the vest heavyweights in the sport of boxing, so who will walk away victorious under the famous Wembley arch?
Fight Odds for Fury vs Whyte
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Tyson Fury
|1/7
|Dillian Whyte
|9/2
|Draw
|28/1
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Best Bets and Odds for Heavyweight Showdown
Whether you think that ‘The Body Snatcher’ will cause an upset at Wembley, or whether you think this could be another routine defence for Fury, here at SportsLens we have got you covered with what we believe are the best bets for this mammoth heavyweight dust-up.
We think it is highly likely that Fury will get the job done next weekend. At a price of 1/7 with 888Sport however, we don’t think that is exactly great value if you are looking to have a bet on the heavyweight showdown.
If you disagree with us and think Whyte will win, you can get some fantastic odds on him, that is for sure. If you think Whyte has the power to be able to stop Fury, then why not back him to win via KO?TKO/DQ at a magnificent price of 11/2 with 888Sport.
After looking at some of the fight odds more in depth, we have come up with a few bets which we believe are still realistic, but at a far better price for punters to add to their bet slips. Here are some of them:
- Tyson Fury to win by KO/TKO/DQ @ 3/4 with 888Sport
- Fight to end before Round 7 @ 13/5 with 888Sport
- Tyson Fury to win in Rounds 4-6 @ 5/1 with 888Sport
Fury vs Whyte Bet Slip
