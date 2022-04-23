Countries
Home News tyson fury vs dillian whyte betting trends stats and best bets

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Betting Trends, Stats and Best Bets

Updated

1 hour ago

on

tyson fury

The biggest fight of 2022 in just nearly here. Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are set to meet under the famous Wembley arch on Saturday night, in what promises to be a magnanimous event.

After weeks of build up, tough training camps and speculation, the fight is on. Both men are full of belief that they will overcome one another and solidify themselves as the number one heavyweight in the sport of boxing. Whyte is the challenger, Fury the champion, who will come out on top?

Do not miss out on the exclusive free bet offers ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight showdown. Check out all of the best betting offers and free bets ahead of Fury vs Whyte from Wembley Stadium this weekend.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Best Bets

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Preview

Without a doubt the biggest fight on British soil this year, as heavyweight bulldozer’s Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte clash for the WBC world title this Saturday at the famous Wembley Stadium.

The champion has been in the ring far more recently than Whyte. The ‘Gypsy King’ last stepped through the ropes in early October 2021, in what was the third and final instalment of a quite remarkable trilogy with ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder.

The challenger comes in after 13 months out of the ring, having not step foot through the ropes since his revenge win over Alexander Povetkin. That night in March 2021, Whyte overcame lots of demons, stopping the Russian veteran in the fourth round of the contest, after that shock knockout defeat the fight before when Povetkin landed one of the best uppercuts you will ever seen, knocking Whyte unconscious.

Fury has the better resume, he has looked more impressive, he is undefeated, he has more tools at his disposal. All the signs point towards a Tyson Fury win come Saturday April 23rd.

It promises to be a tremendous fight between two of the best heavyweights in the sport of boxing, so who will walk away victorious under the famous Wembley arch this weekend?

Tyson Fury Stats

Tyson ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury has had 32 professional fights. He has won 31 of these, drawing just once. Of his 31 wins, 22 have come inside the scheduled distance. His solo draw came against Deontay Wilder in the first fight of their trilogy, back in 2018.

Opponent Method of victory/defeat Date
Deontay Wilder 3 WIN – KO Round 11 9th October 2021
Deontay Wilder 2 WIN – TKO Round 7 22nd February 2020
Otto Wallin WIN – Unanimous Decision 14th September 2019
Tom Schwarz WIN – TKO Round 2 15th June 2019
Deontay Wilder 1 Split Decision Draw 1st December 2018
Francesco Pianeta WIN – Unanimous Decision 18th August 2018
Sefer Seferi WIN – RTD Round 4 9th June 2018
Wladimir Klitschko WIN – Unanimous Decision 28th November 2015
Christian Hammer WIN – RTD Round 8 28th February 2015
Derek Chisora 2 WIN – RTD Round 10 29th November 2014

Dillian Whyte Stats

Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte has had 30 professional fight. He has won 28 of these, losing only two. Of his 28 wins, 19 have come inside the scheduled distance. Both his defeats came by knockout to Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin respectively.

Opponent Method of victory/defeat Date
Alexander Povetkin 2 WIN – TKO Round 4 27th March 2021
Alexander Povetkin LOSS – KO Round 5 22nd August 2020
Mariusz Wach WIN – Unanimous Decision 7th December 2019
Oscar Rivas WIN – Unanimous Decision 20th July 2019
Derek Chisora 2 WIN – KO Round 11 22nd December 2018
Joseph Parker WIN – Unanimous Decision 28th July 2018
Lucas Browne WIN – KO Round 6 24th March 2018
Robert Helenius WIN – Unanimous Decision 28th October 2017
Malcolm Tann WIN – TKO Round 3 19th August 2017
Derek Chisora 1 WIN – Split Decision 10th December 2016

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Betting Trends

Saturday’s huge heavyweight boxing extravaganza is sure to be a memorable one.

Tyson Fury’s first fight back on UK soil since August 2018 when he beat Francesco Pianeta at Windsor Park in Belfast. Dillian Whyte’s first shot at world honours since he became the WBC’s mandatory challenger back in 2017.

The bookies are heavily siding with the champion and fully expect ‘The Gypsy King’ to take care of ‘The Body Snatcher’. Looking at the pairs last few fights and how they have ended, here are some potential trends and tells as to how the fight may play out, as well as odds on these potential outcomes.

Fury has won three of his last four fights by knockout and has won both fights under SugarHill Steward by stoppage. Fury to finish Whyte can be backed at 8/11 with 888Sport.

Dillian Whyte’s last win came via fourth round stoppage, against an opponent who had only previously been stopped once and that was by Anthony Joshua. Whyte clearly carries heavy artillery, especially in his left hooks. Whyte to finish Fury can be backed at 9/2 with 888Sport.

Both fighters have also shown some vulnerabilities in recent fights. Whyte got knocked out two fights ago by Povetkin, and has previously been on the floor in his fights against Rivas, Parker and Joshua. Fury has been put on the deck by Deontay Wilder four times, Steve Cunningham and Neven Pajkic. Both fighters to get knocked down can be backed at 7/2 with 888Sport.

Tyson Fury has been knocked down four times in total against Wilder and two times earlier on in his career too. Barring the draw with ‘The Bronze Bomber’ in their first fight in 2018, which many though Fury deserved to win, Fury has got off the canvas to win on each occasion he has been put down. Tyson Fury to get knocked down and win can be backed at 4/1 with 888Sport.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Best Bets

Tale of the Tape

Tyson Fury record and bio:

  • Nationality: English
  • Date of Birth: 12th August 1988 (33-years-old)
  • Height: 6′ 9″
  • Reach: 85″
  • Total Fights: 32
  • Record: 31-0-1 (22 KOs)

Dillian Whyte record and bio:

  • Nationality: English
  • Date of Birth: 11th April 1988 (34-years-old)
  • Height: 6′ 4″
  • Reach: 78″
  • Total Fights: 30
  • Record: 28-2 (19 KOs)

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Tyson Fury 1/7 888Sport logo
Dillian Whyte 9/2 888Sport logo
Draw 28/1 888Sport logo

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

