Tyson Fury Next Opponent Betting Odds: Oleksandr Usyk Heavyweight Title Fight Long Odds-On to be Next

David Evans
  • Oleksandr Usyk Long Odds-On Favourite to be Tyson Fury’s Next Opponent
  • Anthony Joshua 7/2 to Face Fury Next in Battle of Britain Clash
  • Rematch with Francis Ngannou a 14% Chance to be Fury’s Next Fight

Tyson Fury Next Opponent Odds

  • Oleksandr Usyk 4/11
  • Anthony Joshua 7/2
  • Francis Ngannou 6/1

Tyson Fury’s recent victory over Francis Ngannou under controversial circumstances has the boxing world anticipating his next move. While a pre-agreed bout with Oleksandr Usyk awaits, the clamour for a clash with Anthony Joshua and a rematch with Ngannou is also gaining traction. Let’s unpack the odds for Fury’s next fight.

Oleksandr Usyk 4/11 to Face Tyson Fury Next

The path for Fury seems clear with a pre-agreed fight against Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title.

Fury himself confirmed that Usyk is next on his list, setting the stage for a colossal clash that could further cement his boxing legacy, and regain some respect after what many saw as an embarrassing performance against an MMA fighter in Ngannou.

The odds of 4/11 reflect a strong consensus around this being the next bout for the ‘Gypsy King’.

Fury vs. AJ Just 7/2 to Face One Another in All-British Fight Next

The call for a British mega-fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua is echoing louder, especially after Eddie Hearn’s vocal push for this matchup.

Hearn proclaimed that Joshua could knock out Fury in six rounds, adding fuel to the fire of this anticipated clash.

The odds of 7/2 show that this is a potential bout that could materialize, especially given the historical rivalry and the allure of a domestic dust-up.

Ngannou Rematch 6/1 to be Next for Fury

The controversy surrounding Fury’s win over Ngannou has stirred talks of a rematch.

With odds at 6/1 a 14% probability a sequel to this bout is less probable when compared to the other matchups, but still a tantalizing prospect.

The contentious split decision in Saudi Arabia left many fans debating the outcome, paving the way for a rematch that could clear any lingering doubts.

SportsLens Commentary

“The odds are painting a vivid picture of the potential showdowns awaiting Tyson Fury,” says Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens. “The pre-agreed bout with Usyk is a historic contest that could etch Fury’s name deeper into the history of boxing.

“However, the allure of a domestic clash with Joshua in a potential Battle of Britain and a controversy-settling rematch with Ngannou provide exciting alternatives. So many possibilities mean electrifying uncertainty and excitement enveloping the heavyweight division.”

