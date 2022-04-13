Countries
tyson fury next fight date time venue and odds

Tyson Fury Next Fight: Date, Time, Venue and Odds

Updated

6 mins ago

on

tyson fury

The great entertainer and the biggest personality in boxing, Tyson Fury, is set to defend his WBC world heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte on April 23rd. The fight next Saturday is taking place in front of almost 100,000 people at the famous Wembley Stadium.

Fury has been vocal pre-fight, saying how he will knock Whyte out and deal with him with ease. Whereas Whyte, who is finally getting his first world title shot after waiting as a WBC mandatory for almost four years, hasn’t said a peep about the fight.

Who knows what will happen between now and fight night, but the fight is really catching the imagination of the British public with just over a week to go until the heavyweight showdown commences.

Tyson Fury Next Fight

Tyson Fury is making the second defence of his WBC world heavyweight title next weekend, where he takes on British heavyweight rival, Dillian Whyte, at the magnificent Wembley Stadium. This is Fury’s first fight on UK soil since his win over Francesco Pianeta at Windsor Park in August 2018.

So far, ‘The Gypsy King’ has been promoting the fight entirely on his own. ‘The Body Snatcher’ hasn’t yet shows up for a press conference or even had anything to say regarding the fight on social media, with fans speculating whether or not Whyte will turn up on fight week.

However, it does look like Whyte will go ahead with the fight, now the British mega-fight is just a matter of days away. The heavyweight showdown is taking place on Saturday April 23rd.

As of yet, Dillian Whyte hasn’t shown his face to the public or the media ahead of this mammoth clash. But with just over a week to go until ‘The Body Snatcher’ steps through the ropes for his maiden world title challenge, it looks like the Wembley showdown will go ahead.

When is Tyson Fury fighting next?

Fury is fighting next weekend, on Saturday April 23rd. The ring walk is likely to be around 10pm (GMT) for the all British heavyweight mega-fight.

Fury will walk to the ring second as he is the current champion.

Where is Fury’s next fight?

The location for the highly anticipated fight is the famous Wembley Stadium, London. So far, 94,000 tickets have been sold for the mega-fight, which emphasises and shows how big of an event this heavyweight clash is.

Tyson Fury Record

31-0-1 (22 wins by KO)

Tyson Fury last fight

The last time we saw Fury in the ring was back in October in the trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder.

The third instalment of what was a sensational trio of fights saw Fury come out victorious by 11th round knockout victory. However, it wasn’t all plain sailing for the ‘Gyspy King’ as he had to come through some adversity of his own that night.

It was a fight for the ages between two familiar foes, as Fury made sure the debate was settled after beating Wilder for the second time, and arguably the third if you think he deserved to win the first fight back in December 2018.

This fight was spectacular. Fury was knocked down twice in Round 4 by Wilder’s ferocious right hands. This was just one round after Fury had put the ‘Bronze Bomber’ horizontal on the canvas for the first time in their third showdown.

Fury gained another knockdown in Round 10, before finishing the job in Round 11 as Wilder wilted to the deck for the final time in what was an phenomenal spectacle.

After sharing three memorable fights, 30 entertaining rounds in total and making millions on the way, Fury put the final nail in the coffin in the trilogy to end what will go down in history as one of the best heavyweight trilogies of all time.

How to watch Fury's next fight for free via live stream

  • Click here to sign up to Bet UK
  • Fill in the required details to register for an account
  • Deposit £5 or more using any method
  • Live stream Fury's next fight at Bet UK

In order to watch ‘The Gypsy King’ at Bet UK, you’ll need to fulfil one of two criteria. You must have money in your betting account, or you must have placed a real money bet at bet365 in the previous 24 hours.

To watch the fight, head over to the boxing section of Bet UK, where you’ll see the matches. These will have a small play symbol next to them – click the play symbol next to the match you want to watch and the stream will load within your browser.

