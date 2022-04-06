Tyson Fury next fight: Date, Opponent, Odds and Venue Details

Tyson Fury will take on Deontay Wilder on October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, looking to settle the score.

Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury was supposed to throw down with Wilder on July 24. However, the fight was rescheduled after the Gypsy King tested positive for COVID. This is going to be the third fight between the two men.

Fury has a record of 30-0-1, 21 KOs and heads into this one on the back of a seventh-round TKO over Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs).

When is Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder?

Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder will take place on October 9.

