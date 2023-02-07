NFL

Two Eagles Players Can Earn $125K in Incentives With Super Bowl Win

Owen Jones
2 min read
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph could earn roughly $125,000 in incentives of the Eagles win the Super Bowl. 

 

Also Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster and defensive lineman Brandon Williams can also make a little extra money if their team wins as well.

The Eagles signed these two defensive tackles after they allowed over 150 rushing yards to the Washington Commanders. That was deemed unacceptable. General Manager Howie Roseman signed Suh and Linvall Joseph on the same day. They signed them to fill the void of run-stuffing rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis.

After signing those two veterans, the eagles run defense was much improved. The two defensive tackles have combined for 30 tackles, three QB hits, and 1.5 sacks since joining the team. Upon signing in Philadelphia, Suh revealed he was debating between the 49ers and Eagles when approached about playing this season. It’s safe to say Suh made the right decision, as they easily handled the 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

The Kansas City Chiefs do not really have a world beating ground attack, but they do have their full allotment of running backs healthy for the big game. Running back Clyde Edwards-helaire was just activated from injured reserve and is expected to play on Sunday.

The Eagles are one point favorites according to Pennsylvania sports-books. Them stopping the runa t a high level will be one of the reasons Philly might win this game. Their pass defense has been their strength this NFL season with corner-backs like Darius Slay and James Bradbury. If the Chiefs are going to win this game they will have to be more than one-dimensional.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Owen Jones

