Turkey will look to bounce back from their drubbing against the Netherlands when they take on Norway in the World Cup qualifiers this week.

The two sides meet on Friday at 19:45 pm BST.

Turkey and Norway are separated by just two points in Group G and both teams will fancy their chances of winning here.

Turkey vs Norway team news

Kenan Karaman misses out through injury and Turkey will also be without Çaglar Soyuncu, Ozan Kabak and Orkun Kokcu due to suspension.

Norway have an extended injury list and they will be without Fredrik Midtsjo, Kristoffer Ajer, Jonas Svensson, Erling Haaland, Joshua King, Mathias Normann and Per Kristian Bratveit.

Turkey possible starting line-up: Bayindir; Celik, Ayhan, Demiral, Muldur; Under, Ozdemir, Tufan, Calhanoglu; Yilmaz, Yazici

Norway possible starting line-up: Nyland; Pedersen, Hanche-Olsen, Strandberg, Meling; Fossum, Thorsby, Berg; Odegaard, Thorstvedt, Elyounoussi

Turkey vs Norway form guide

Turkey have lost four of their last six matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, Norway are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins in the World Cup qualifiers.

Turkey are unbeaten in their last four meetings against Norway in all competitions (two wins, two draws).

Turkey vs Norway betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Turkey vs Norway from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Turkey – 5/4

• Draw – 11/5

• Norway – 9/4

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 11/10

• Under – 17/20

Turkey vs Norway prediction

Norway are in better form heading into this contest but they have a massive injury list. Turkey will fancy their chances against a weakened Norway side.

The last five matches between these two sides have produced a total of 14 goals and this one should be a high scoring contest as well.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.

