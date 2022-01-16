Tunisia vs Mauritania betting offers: Free bets for AFCON clash

TUNISIA and Mauritania take each other on this evening in a Group F encounter at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Tunisians were embroiled in controversy in their opener, with the referee blowing for full time early and handing the win to Mali. The matter is now being investigated.

Mauritania can also count themselves as unlucky to come away from their match with Gambia with nothing, as they dominated the encounter, but lacked a killer instinct.

How to claim Tunisia vs Mauritania free bets

Claiming the AFCON free bets is a simple process which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer

Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

LiveScore Bet Tunisia vs Mauritania betting offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets

You’ll find one of the best Tunisia vs Mauritania free bet bonuses at LiveScore Bet. Once you’ve signed up, just deposit and wager £10 on a qualifying bet and you’ll find £20 in free bets in your sportsbook account.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Claim your £20 Tunisia vs Mauritania free bets

Bet Storm Tunisia vs Mauritania offer: Bet £10 get a £30 free bet

Bet Storm are giving all new members of their site a £30 free bet once they’ve first wagered £10 or more. This free bet can be used throughout the sportsbook, including to bet on Tunisia vs Mauritania in the Africa Cup of Nations.

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply.

Get hold of your Bet Storm Tunisia vs Mauritania free bet today

Bet UK Tunisia vs Mauritania free bets: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets

If you click the link below and head to Bet UK, you’ll find that they’re giving away £30 in free bets to all new players. These free bets are released once you’ve deposited and wagered £10 on the site.

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

Claim your Bet UK Tunisia vs Mauritania free bets

Virgin Bet Tunisia vs Mauritania bonus offer: Bet £10, get £20 in free bets

Virgin Bet are currently offering a superb Tunisia vs Mauritania free bet bonus, which you can claim by clicking the link below. You’ll simply be required to wager £10 of your money, after which you’ll receive £20 in free bets.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Claim your Tunisia vs Mauritania free bets at Virgin Bet

BoyleSports Tunisia vs Mauritania free bets: Bet £10 Get £30

Visit BoyleSports today and you can claim a fantastic Tunisia vs Mauritania free bet. You’ll just need to quickly sign up then deposit and wager £10. After that, the free bet will be added to your account almost instantly.

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Grab your £30 Tunisia vs Mauritania free bet at BoyleSports