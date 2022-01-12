Tunisia vs Mali predictions: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

Both Tunisia and Mali would be eager to start of their African Cup of Nations campaigns on a winning note.
Match Info
Date; Wednesday, 12th January
Kick-off: 13:00 GMT, Limbe Omnisport Stadium
Tunisia vs Mali prediction
The Eagles of Carthage would still be disappointed at losing the Arab Cup final at the hands of Algeria. However, they need to put the disappointment behind them and make up for it in Cameroon.
They have won the competition just once and are playing for the 15th consecutive time. The triumph of 2004 seems eons ago when they beat bitter rivals Morocco 2-1.
Mondher Kebaier has a great squad to rely upon but Mali would prove to be a stern opponent.
Les Aigles have been in great form in recent outings, winning five of the last six games they’ve played. They crashed out of the AFCON in the round of 16 three years ago. However, the West African giants have a very promising squad to choose from.
