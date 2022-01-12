Tunisia vs Mali predictions: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

Both Tunisia and Mali would be eager to start of their African Cup of Nations campaigns on a winning note.

Match Info

Date; Wednesday, 12th January

Kick-off: 13:00 GMT, Limbe Omnisport Stadium

Sign up to bet365 to claim their great welcome offer and watch Tunisia vs Mali live

Tunisia vs Mali prediction

The Eagles of Carthage would still be disappointed at losing the Arab Cup final at the hands of Algeria. However, they need to put the disappointment behind them and make up for it in Cameroon.

They have won the competition just once and are playing for the 15th consecutive time. The triumph of 2004 seems eons ago when they beat bitter rivals Morocco 2-1.

Mondher Kebaier has a great squad to rely upon but Mali would prove to be a stern opponent.

Les Aigles have been in great form in recent outings, winning five of the last six games they’ve played. They crashed out of the AFCON in the round of 16 three years ago. However, the West African giants have a very promising squad to choose from.

Tunisia vs Mali prediction: Tunisia 1-0 Mali+2.5 @ 17/10 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Back our Tunisia vs Mali prediction with bet365’s new customer offer

Tunisia vs Mali betting tips

Tunisia might have lost the Arab Cup final but they are one of the teams to watch at the AFCON. They head into this game as favorites to win at 17/10 with a +2.5 handicap.

Tunisia vs Mali betting tip: Tunisia +2.5 @ 17/10 with bet365

Back the bet365 welcome offer and get Bet Credits for Tunisia vs Mali

Tunisia vs Mali odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Tunisia vs Mali match odds

Tunisia @ 17/10 with bet365

Draw @ 15/8 with bet365

Mali @ 2/1 with bet365

Tunisia vs Mali total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 5/2 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 7/19 with bet365

+2.5 @ 17/10 with bet365

Tunisia vs Mali free bet

bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: