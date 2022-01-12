Tunisia will be hoping for a better start to their AFCON campaign when they take on Mali.

Tunisia vs Mali live stream

If you’re looking to watch the African Cup of Nations clash between Tunisia vs Mali, then bet365 have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Tunisia vs Mali live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded, or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Join bet365 and watch Tunisia vs Mali

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Tunisia vs Mali preview

After losing the Arab Cup final to Algeria back in December, the Eagles of Carthage have all to play for as they look to win a competition they have won just once. Mondher Kehabier has a great squad to choose from and you can expect them to try and go all the way.

Mohamed Magassouba’s team have been in great form as well and have every chance to top the group if they start their campaign with a win.

When does Tunisia vs Mali kick off?

Guinea vs Malawi kicks off at 13:00 GMT at Limbe Omnisport Stadium.

Join bet365 and watch Tunisia vs Mali

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Find out the best football betting sites

Tunisia vs Mali team news

Tunisia team news

Watch out for Hannibal Mejbri. The Manchester United starlet was in fine form in Qatar a few weeks back and will be instrumental.

Tunisia possible starting lineup:

Mustapha; Drager, Talbi, Bronn, Maaloul; Slimane, Skhiri; Sliti, Mejbri, Jaziri; Khazri

Mali team news

Amadou Haidara, Yves Bissouma and Moussa Djenepo would be leading the way for the Malians.

Mali possible starting lineup:

Mounkoro; Sacko, Kouyate, Sissako, C Traore; Haidara, Bissouma; Coulibaly, A Traore, Djenepo; Kone

Join bet365 and watch Tunisia vs Mali