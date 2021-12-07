The final round of UEFA Champions League group games gets underway tonight, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in action, and our expert has a five-fold set of 10/1 UCL BTTS tips to share to mark the occasion. Plus, discover how you can Bet £10 Get £30 at Betfred.

AC Milan vs Liverpool BTTS

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan BTTS

FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid BTTS

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City BTTS

Ajax vs Sporting Lisbon BTTS

Betting on the above selection of BTTS tips at Betfred provides odds of approximately 10/1 – and a return of £111.12 on a £10 stake.

Tuesday’s UCL BTTS Tips

For a more detailed analysis of this Tuesday’s UCL BTTS Acca, see below:

UCL BTTS Tips: AC Milan vs Liverpool – (4/7)

Liverpool have only conceded one goal in their last five games in all competitions. But, with Jurgen Klopp’s team having already qualified for the last 16, we’re expecting to see a few squad players given a chance to impress in Italy tonight, meaning Liverpool’s defense is likely to be weakened enough to allow Milan a goal or two.

Milan are also in good form defensively and have conceded no goals in their last two domestic outings. However, Stefano Pioli’s side did ship three vs Liverpool at Anfield. Plus, Liverpool are Europe’s form side when it comes to goals having scored 18 in their last six games.

Add to that the fact that Milan need to come forward to get the all-important win that will keep their UCL qualification hopes alive should Atletico beat Porto, and we’re expecting an end-to-end game with Liverpool playing on the counter, resulting in a similar scoreline to the reverse 3-2 leg at Anfield earlier this year.

UCL BTTS Tips: Real Madrid vs Inter Milan – (4/7)

Both of these teams have already qualified for the next phase of the UEFA Champions League, but bragging rights and the hope of an easier last-16 draw are up for grabs for the winner of this game, meaning both teams are likely to go for it which, traditionally, equates to goals.

BTTS bets have yielded positive results in five of Madrid’s last eight games in all competitions – all of which the Spanish giants have won.

Milan, on the other hand, have been in much better form defensively, conceding in just one of their last five games, a run that has seen the Italian side win four in a row in all competitions.

Keeping a clean sheet in the Bernabeu, however, is a slightly different proposition to facing Spezia and Venezia in Serie A.

2-1 Madrid is our prediction for this game.

UCL BTTS Tips: FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid – (4/5)

The last time these sides met the game ended in a drab 0-0 draw in Portugal. So, you could be forgiven for expecting a similar outcome at the Estadio do Dragao this evening and striking this one from your Acca.

We, however, feel that with the potential with UCL last 16 qualifications on the line for both teams should Liverpool defeat A.C. Milan, even the famously defensive-minded Diego Simeone will look to throw caution to the wind to ensure his side at least holds up its end of the bargain tonight in front of an expectant home crowd.

Porto, meanwhile, have scored in 14 of their last 15 games in all comps, so don’t expect Luis Diaz and co. to lie down for the Spanish Champions either.

All things considered, 2-1 to Atletico would seem a likely result.

UCL BTTS Tips: RB Leipzig vs Manchester City – (1/2)

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City clinched qualification in first-place when they defeated PSG last time out. RB Leipzig, on the other hand, need to get the result that will guarantee them a Europa League spot in the unlikely event that Club Brugge beat PSG in the other Group A tie.

So, with City likely to rest a host of their best players and the likes of Leipzig’s Christian Nkunku (7 UCL goals) needing a win, this game is likely to treat fans to plenty of goals – as did the reverse fixture which ended 6-3 to Manchester City.

UCL BTTS Tips: Ajax vs Sporting Lisbon – (4/6)

Both Ajax and Sporting Lisbon have already booked safe passage through to the UEFA Champions League knockout round, with undefeated Ajax claiming the top spot in Group C.

As such, with little on the line, expect to see both teams fielding weakened XIs which, in turn, should lead to plenty of scoring opportunities.

Besides that, the last game between these two sides ended in a 5-1 BTTS positive result for the Dutch champions. Plus, Ajax have netted 13 times in five games in all comps, and Sporting have netted 12 times in five games (all comps), too. So, the potential for another high-scoring game is definitely there this evening.

Tuesday’s UCL Football BTTS ACCA

