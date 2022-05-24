Tuesday’s Bet of the Day: Our 4/1 Bet of the Day

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Halifax Town host Chesterfield in the National League play-off quarter-final, with both teams just three wins away from a return to the Premier League. We have found our bet of the day for the National League game on bet365.

Bet of the Day: Halifax Town vs Chesterfield – Halifax Town to win and BTTS @ 4/1 with bet365

Tuesday’s Bet of the Day: Halifax Town vs Chesterfield

Halifax Town host Chesterfield in the quarter-final of the National League play-offs.

Halifax finished the season strong in 4th place, and they will be hoping to continue their good form into the play-offs.

The National League play-offs consists of three games for teams who finish 4th to 7th, with one leg in each game. This adds a sense of urgency to each game, with it being a one game shootout.

Both teams will be confident they can progress through this game, but we expect Halifax to win 3-1 and progress through to the play-off semi-final.

