NFL

Tua Tagovailoa Wins First Game Since Returning From Concussion Protocol As Rams Fail To Score A Touchdown

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
rsz dolphins say tua tagovailoa bolstered throwing power not slacking amid contract talks
rsz dolphins say tua tagovailoa bolstered throwing power not slacking amid contract talks

The Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa finally won a game on Monday night, beating the Rams in Los Angeles to secure their first win since week 5 when they beat the Patriots.

Miami Dolphins & Tua Tagovailoa Finally Win

Things have been far from easy for the Dolphins this season, who have struggled in the NFL without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tua was in concussion protocol for a month after picking up a fourth knock to his head during his career and he made his return to the field in week 8 for what was a close defeat to the Cardinals.

Week 9 was another close defeat, as the Dolphins and Tua failed to get revenge on the Bills, who were the ones to beat Miami in week 2 when their quarterback was ruled out for a month.

But on Monday night the Dolphins finally had something to cheer about, as they upset the Rams in Los Angeles with an impressive performance from all teams in week 10.

Tagovailoa threw for 207 passing yards against the Rams, with one interception and one touchdown which was thrown to his  favourite receiver, Tyreek Hill.

The ‘Cheetah’ has struggled more than most this year without his quarterback and the wideout got just his second touchdown of the season on Monday. For context, at this point last year Hill already had seven of his 12 touchdowns on the 2023 season.

But it wasn’t the Miami offense that won the game on Monday night, as Anthony Weaver’s defense came up big against the Rams on multiple occasions.

The Rams weren’t able to score a touchdown on their own field this week and they were kept to just five Joshua Karty field goals for their 15 points.

It isn’t entirely impossible for the Dolphins to make the playoffs this year, but with a 4-6 record heading into week 11, they can simply afford no more slip ups.

Miami face the Raiders in week 11 and Las Vegas represents another good opportunity for a win with the team struggling at 2-7 this year.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Tristan Wirfs Bucs pic
NFL

LATEST Buccaneers’ Tristan Wirfs suffered an MCL sprain and will miss a couple of weeks

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 11 2024
Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic
NFL
Miami’s Tyreek Hill (wrist) is a game-time decision to play on Monday vs. the Rams
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 11 2024

Through their first eight games in 2024, the Miami Dolphins are 2-6. They are coming off a 30-27 loss to the Bills in Week 9. Miami is on the road…

Arizona Cardinals pic
NFL
In three straight home games, the Arizona Cardinals have not allowed a touchdown
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 11 2024

After a 2-4 start to the 2024 season, the Arizona Cardoas have won four straight. They are now 6-4 and are first in the NFC West. Arizona’s (22.3) points per…

Jared Goff Lions pic
NFL
Jared Goff Threw Five Interceptions Against The Texans And Still Managed To Comeback To Win Late On
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 11 2024
Patrick Mahomes
NFL
Chiefs Remain Unbeaten In 2024 After Broncos Have Walk-Off Field Goal Blocked In Week 10
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 11 2024
skysports joe burrow cincinnati 6289019
NFL
Joe Burrow Insists His Recent ‘Scowl’ Is Just Him Playing His Part In Leadership Duties
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 06 2024
Norv Turner pic
NFL
Las Vegas has hired former Raiders head coach Norv Turner as an offensive assistant
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 05 2024
Arrow to top