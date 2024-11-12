The Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa finally won a game on Monday night, beating the Rams in Los Angeles to secure their first win since week 5 when they beat the Patriots.

Miami Dolphins & Tua Tagovailoa Finally Win

Things have been far from easy for the Dolphins this season, who have struggled in the NFL without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tua was in concussion protocol for a month after picking up a fourth knock to his head during his career and he made his return to the field in week 8 for what was a close defeat to the Cardinals.

Week 9 was another close defeat, as the Dolphins and Tua failed to get revenge on the Bills, who were the ones to beat Miami in week 2 when their quarterback was ruled out for a month.

But on Monday night the Dolphins finally had something to cheer about, as they upset the Rams in Los Angeles with an impressive performance from all teams in week 10.

Tagovailoa threw for 207 passing yards against the Rams, with one interception and one touchdown which was thrown to his favourite receiver, Tyreek Hill.

Tyreek Hill’s wrestling celebration with OBJ and Waddle 😂 pic.twitter.com/mGNnEZenIc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 12, 2024

The ‘Cheetah’ has struggled more than most this year without his quarterback and the wideout got just his second touchdown of the season on Monday. For context, at this point last year Hill already had seven of his 12 touchdowns on the 2023 season.

But it wasn’t the Miami offense that won the game on Monday night, as Anthony Weaver’s defense came up big against the Rams on multiple occasions.

The Rams weren’t able to score a touchdown on their own field this week and they were kept to just five Joshua Karty field goals for their 15 points.

It isn’t entirely impossible for the Dolphins to make the playoffs this year, but with a 4-6 record heading into week 11, they can simply afford no more slip ups.

Miami face the Raiders in week 11 and Las Vegas represents another good opportunity for a win with the team struggling at 2-7 this year.