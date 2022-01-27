DANIIL MEDVEDEV, the top seed remaining in the men’s Australian Open, takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second semi-final, with the winner to play either Matteo Berrettini or Rafa Nadal.

Match Info

Date: Friday, January 28th

Kick-Off: 08:30am GMT, Melbourne Park, Melbourne

Tsitsipas vs Medvedev predictions

Daniil Medvedev is the highest seed in the men’s tournament and he goes into this semi-final encounter with a 6-2 lead in head-to-heads between the players. However, Tsitsipas certainly shouldn’t be written off, as he won when the players last met.

Both men will start the game with confidence. Medvedev will be hugely encouraged by his comeback against Auger-Aliassime, while Tsitsipas dispatched Sinner with relative ease.

Both men are also supremely talented. Tsitsipas will come out strong, hoping to use his power to overwhelm his opponent, but Medvedev knows his superior movement will cause his Greek opponent trouble.

Overall, this semi-final is incredibly tough to call, but we think that the odds of 2/1 on Tsitsipas are too good to turn down, so we’ll be betting on him to make the final.

Tsitsipas vs Medvedev prediction: Tsitsipas to win @ 2/1 with bet365

Tsitsipas vs Medvedev betting tips

Looking for another Tsitsipas vs Medvedev prediction? Perhaps one that’s got some higher odds? If so, a bet on the score looks to be a fantastic option.

These two players are hard to prise apart currently, as both are in fantastic form. They’ll be trading blows continuously, with both players having control at times in the match.

Because they’re so closely matched, a bet on the match going down to the wire is an attractive one. That’s why we’d place a bet on there being five sets in this game. This bet is made even better by the high odds being offered by bet365.

Tsitsipas vs Medvedev betting tips: Match to have 5 sets @ 11/4 with bet365

Tsitsipas vs Medvedev odds

Tsitsipas vs Medvedev Match Odds

Tsitsipas @ 2/1 with bet365

Medvedev @ 2/5 with bet365

Tsitsipas vs Medvedev Total Games Odds

Over 38.5 games @ 5/6 with bet365

Under 38.5 games @ 5/6 with bet365

