Home News trevor sinclair makes man city vs liverpool prediction

Trevor Sinclair makes Man City vs Liverpool Prediction

Updated

12 mins ago

on

trevor sinclair

Manchester City and Liverpool face-off in a blockbuster Premier League clash this Sunday with the title on the line.

Former Manchester City player Trevor Sinclair feels confident that the home side will be able to grind out a vital win against the Reds.

“It’s a huge game at the Etihad. I’m confident but it’s one of those games where obviously the atmosphere is going to be electric,” he told talkSPORT.

Manchester City have enjoyed great success against Liverpool in recent meetings and they are undefeated in five of their last six meetings against the Merseyside club.

Furthermore, they have been formidable at home and they have failed to win just once in the last nine Premier League outings at the Etihad Stadium.

The odds are certainly stacked against Jurgen Klopp’s side but the Reds cannot be underestimated here.

They are coming into this contest on the back of 10 Premier League wins in a row and they will be full of confidence here.

The Reds are fighting for a trophy on all fronts and they will look to achieve an unprecedented quadruple this season.

Klopp has finally got the quality and depth in his squad and he has a number of options disposal, especially in the attack.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester City can nullify the Liverpool attack, especially in the absence of star defender Ruben Dias.

Liverpool on the other hand have kept five clean sheets in a row and it will be a massive challenge for them to contain the Manchester City attack this weekend.

