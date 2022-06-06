Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois Predictions, Betting Tips and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

DANIEL DUBOIS takes on Trevor Bryan for the WBA Regular World Heavyweight Title this Saturday night over in America. Dubois will be hopeful of returning to the UK next week with a black and gold belt by his side, but first he will have to beat the undefeated current champion in his own backyard.

After another hugely successful weekend of boxing tips, where we predicted the winner and outcome in the Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr fight, we are back this week with more tips ahead of a bumper weekend of boxing action!

On paper, this looks like a fairly even matchup. An undefeated champion, 22-0 with 15 stoppage victories, against and up and coming young heavyweight from Britain, who has 16 of his 17 wins via knockout in his short yet hugely successful heavyweight career.

If you fancy a bet on this heavyweight world title clash, read on and check out our betting tips and predictions, as well as making use of the various free bets and betting offers on this page.

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois prediction

All but one of Daniel Dubois’ victories have come via knockout. Trevor Bryan has stopped 15 of his 22 opponents. This fight is most definitely not making it to the final bell.

Trevor Bryan has been the WBA regular title holder since January 2021 when he beat Bermane Stiverne via 11th round stoppage to win the regular belt. Although many regard this as a world title belt, it is fair to say that with Oleksandr Usyk currently holding the WBA Super belt after defeating Anthony Joshua, that it is somewhat offensive to boxing fans to deem this as a world title fight.

Daniel Dubois turned professional a few years back, and has been performing and knocking people out on the big stage every since. Dubois had so much hype around him that pepople were believing that after just 12 fights and at just 22-years-old, that ‘Dynamite’ was ready for world honours.

Then he faced Joe Joyce. It was the first real test of Dubois’ career, and he didn’t rise to the occasion. Joyce took Dubois’ best shots, threw heavy leather back himself before stopping Dubois late on in their fight, with some boxing fans saying Dubois quit.

In the aftermath, it turned out that Dubois had sustained severe orbital damage, hence turning his back and taking a knee and subsequently losing the fight to his British rival.

Since then however, Dubois’ eye has healed, he has foud himself a new trainer and things seem to be looking up for the Londor heavy hitting machine. This fight will be just his second on US soil, but one that he is the overriding favourite for and should be capable of winning with relative ease.

Bryan has no notable wins on his resume really, and has been protected from the good heavyweights for years and years. Now, he is facing a young, hungry, spiteful Brit who is looking to put his wrongs right and put the heavyweight division o notice yet again.

Here at SportsLens, we can’t see this fight lasting more than six rounds. The sheer power and accuracy that Dubois has is trouble for Bryan, who we don’t think will be able to take this constant punishment for too long at all.

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois prediction: Dubois to win by KO/TKO in rounds 1-6 @ 10/11 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois betting tips

As we have already alluded to, this fight is likely to only last a few rounds, with it being heavyweight boxing and both men boasting impressive knockout ratios, this fight is destined for an emphatic finish within the first six rounds.

In fact, we are going to go one further and say this fight won’t last longer than four rounds. Daniel Dubois is a complete powerhouse. He has tremendous power and is most definitely one of the hardest hitters in the heavyweight division.

Trevor Bryan is the second toughest opponent of Dubois’ career on paper, behind JoeJoyce of course. However, the difference between Jo Joyce and Trevor Bryan is that Joyce moves his feet, Bryan doesn’t.

If Bryan stands still after throwing a jab or a combination, it will be an early night for him as you simply cannot stand in front of Daniel Dubois or he will knock you out cold.

Here at SportsLens we think the stoppage is likely to come within the first four rounds, perhaps after a cagey opener. Dubois will land one big shot on the chin of Bryan and the American WBA Regular champion won’t want to know.

Don’t blink or you’ll miss this fight!

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois betting tip: Dubois to win by KO/TKO in rounds 1-4 @ 6/4 with Bet UK

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois best bet

Our final tip for the Daniel Dubois vs Trevor Bryan fight is predicting a two round range in which the stoppage victory for Daniel Dubois will come. We have decided to go for the third and fourth round, and here is why.

Although Bryan is undefeated and will think he has every chance of beating Daniel Dubois, he is in for a surprise when one of Dubois’ ‘Dynamite’ right hands lands flush on his jaw. The sheer power and ferociousness the 24-year-old throws with is frightening.

Joe Joyce is the only man who has been able to take punishment from Dubois, and Joyce has arguably the best chin in heavyweight boxing, that is the only reason he didn’t get put away early in their fight a couple years back.

Once those big shots from Dubois land and get through the guard of Bryan, and they most definitely will, Bryan can’t avoid them as he simply doesn’t move his feet fast enough, Trevor Bryan won’t want to know.

Daniel Dubois is one of the hardest punchers in the heavyweight division, so do not be surprised if he gets rid of Trevor Bryan early and in spectacular fashion.

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois best bet: Dubois to win by KO/TKO in rounds 3-4 @ 21/10 with Bet UK

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Trevor Bryan 6/1 Daniel Dubois 1/12 Draw 22/1

When is Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois?

Date: Saturday, 11th June (Sunday morning GMT)

Ring Walks expected: 04.00am GMT, Casino Miami Jai-Alai, Miami, Florida

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois channel and live stream

TV channel: If you have BT Sport on your TV, you will be able this WBA regular world title fight from the heavyweight division live on BT Sport, provided you are a subscriber to their channel.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers can also watch every punch being thrown from this Don King show in Miami on the BT Sport App.

Tale of the Tape

Trevor Bryan record and bio:

Nationality: American

American Date of Birth: 23rd August 1989 (32-years-old)

23rd August 1989 (32-years-old) Height: 6′ 4″

6′ 4″ Reach: 79″

79″ Total Fights: 22

22 Record: 22-0 (15 KOs)

Daniel Dubois record and bio:

Nationality: English

English Date of Birth: 6th September 1997 (24-years-old)

6th September 1997 (24-years-old) Height: 6′ 5″

6′ 5″ Reach: 78″

78″ Total Fights: 18

18 Record: 17-1 (16 KOs)

