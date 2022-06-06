Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News trevor bryan vs daniel dubois predictions betting tips and odds

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois Predictions, Betting Tips and Odds

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
daniel dubois

DANIEL DUBOIS takes on Trevor Bryan for the WBA Regular World Heavyweight Title this Saturday night over in America. Dubois will be hopeful of returning to the UK next week with a black and gold belt by his side, but first he will have to beat the undefeated current champion in his own backyard.

After another hugely successful weekend of boxing tips, where we predicted the winner and outcome in the Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr fight, we are back this week with more tips ahead of a bumper weekend of boxing action!

On paper, this looks like a fairly even matchup. An undefeated champion, 22-0 with 15 stoppage victories, against and up and coming young heavyweight from Britain, who has 16 of his 17 wins via knockout in his short yet hugely successful heavyweight career.

If you fancy a bet on this heavyweight world title clash, read on and check out our betting tips and predictions, as well as making use of the various free bets and betting offers on this page.

Best Boxing Free Bets

Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois prediction

All but one of Daniel Dubois’ victories have come via knockout. Trevor Bryan has stopped 15 of his 22 opponents. This fight is most definitely not making it to the final bell.

Trevor Bryan has been the WBA regular title holder since January 2021 when he beat Bermane Stiverne via 11th round stoppage to win the regular belt. Although many regard this as a world title belt, it is fair to say that with Oleksandr Usyk currently holding the WBA Super belt after defeating Anthony Joshua, that it is somewhat offensive to boxing fans to deem this as a world title fight.

Daniel Dubois turned professional a few years back, and has been performing and knocking people out on the big stage every since. Dubois had so much hype around him that pepople were believing that after just 12 fights and at just 22-years-old, that ‘Dynamite’ was ready for world honours.

Then he faced Joe Joyce. It was the first real test  of Dubois’ career, and he didn’t rise to the occasion. Joyce took Dubois’ best shots, threw heavy leather back himself before stopping Dubois late on in their fight, with some boxing fans saying Dubois quit.

In the aftermath, it turned out that Dubois had sustained severe orbital damage, hence turning his back and taking a knee and subsequently losing the fight to his British rival.

Since then however, Dubois’ eye has healed, he has foud himself a new trainer and things seem to be looking up for the Londor heavy hitting machine. This fight will be just his second on US soil, but one that he is the overriding favourite for and should be capable of winning with relative ease.

Bryan has no notable wins on his resume really, and has been protected from the good heavyweights for years and years. Now, he is facing a young, hungry, spiteful Brit who is looking to put his wrongs right and put the heavyweight division o notice yet again.

Here at SportsLens, we can’t see this fight lasting more than six rounds. The sheer power and accuracy that Dubois has is trouble for Bryan, who we don’t think will be able to take this constant punishment for too long at all.

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois prediction: Dubois to win by KO/TKO in rounds 1-6 @ 10/11 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois betting tips

As we have already alluded to, this fight is likely to only last a few rounds, with it being heavyweight boxing and both men boasting impressive knockout ratios, this fight is destined for an emphatic finish within the first six rounds.

In fact, we are going to go one further and say this fight won’t last longer than four rounds. Daniel Dubois is a complete powerhouse. He has tremendous power and is most definitely one of the hardest hitters in the heavyweight division.

Trevor Bryan is the second toughest opponent of Dubois’ career on paper, behind JoeJoyce of course. However, the difference between Jo Joyce and Trevor Bryan is that Joyce moves his feet, Bryan doesn’t.

If Bryan stands still after throwing a jab or a combination, it will be an early night for him as you simply cannot stand in front of Daniel Dubois or he will knock you out cold.

Here at SportsLens we think the stoppage is likely to come within the first four rounds, perhaps after a cagey opener. Dubois will land one big shot on the chin of Bryan and the American WBA Regular champion won’t want to know.

Don’t blink or you’ll miss this fight!

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois betting tip: Dubois to win by KO/TKO in rounds 1-4 @ 6/4 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois best bet

Our final tip for the Daniel Dubois vs Trevor Bryan fight is predicting a two round range in which the stoppage victory for Daniel Dubois will come. We have decided to go for the third and fourth round, and here is why.

Although Bryan is undefeated and will think he has every chance of beating Daniel Dubois, he is in for a surprise when one of Dubois’ ‘Dynamite’ right hands lands flush on his jaw. The sheer power and ferociousness the 24-year-old throws with is frightening.

Joe Joyce is the only man who has been able to take punishment from Dubois, and Joyce has arguably the best chin in heavyweight boxing, that is the only reason he didn’t get put away early in their fight a couple years back.

Once those big shots from Dubois land and get through the guard of Bryan, and they most definitely will, Bryan can’t avoid them as he simply doesn’t move his feet fast enough, Trevor Bryan won’t want to know.

Daniel Dubois is one of the hardest punchers in the heavyweight division, so do not be surprised if he gets rid of Trevor Bryan early and in spectacular fashion.

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois best bet: Dubois to win by KO/TKO in rounds 3-4 @ 21/10 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois odds

Already claimed the Bryan vs Dubois betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Trevor Bryan 6/1 BetUK logo
Daniel Dubois 1/12 BetUK logo
Draw 22/1 BetUK logo

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

When is Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois?

Date: Saturday, 11th June (Sunday morning GMT)

Ring Walks expected: 04.00am GMT, Casino Miami Jai-Alai, Miami, Florida

Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois channel and live stream

TV channel: If you have BT Sport on your TV, you will be able this WBA regular world title fight from the heavyweight division live on BT Sport, provided you are a subscriber to their channel.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers can also watch every punch being thrown from this Don King show in Miami on the BT Sport App.

Tale of the Tape

Trevor Bryan record and bio:

  • Nationality: American
  • Date of Birth: 23rd August 1989 (32-years-old)
  • Height: 6′ 4″
  • Reach: 79″
  • Total Fights: 22
  • Record: 22-0 (15 KOs)

Daniel Dubois record and bio:

  • Nationality: English
  • Date of Birth: 6th September 1997 (24-years-old)
  • Height: 6′ 5″
  • Reach: 78″
  • Total Fights: 18
  • Record: 17-1 (16 KOs)

More Exclusive Boxing Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
17 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund is £20. Only deposits made using Cards will qualify. £5 Bet Builder free bet will be available to claim from the promotions hub after the qualifying bet has been settled & will be valid for 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Copy
Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens