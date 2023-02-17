Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has revealed he’ll be hosting one of America’s most popular TV shows, Saturday Night Live, at the start of March, less than a month after winning Super Bowl LVII.
The 33-year-old tight end announced the news during his appearance on the latest episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, just days after his Super Bowl triumph.
.@tkelce announces that he will be hosting @nbcsnl with musical guest @KelseaBallerini on March 4th! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/PeeEMc7ASw
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) February 17, 2023
It was clear to see that Fallon was excited about the announcement.
“We have a big announcement that we’re gonna announce here on the show tonight. I’m very excited about this. You’re going to be back in our building in a few weeks. Can you say why you’re coming?” Fallon asked Kelce.
“For sure.” the Kansas star said. “I mean, growing up, I was a huge like, Farley, Farrell, Fallon, kind of guy growing up and yeah, I used to watch Saturday Night Live with my Mother.
“And it’s an absolute honor and privilege to be hosting SNL, March 4th.”
The eight-time Pro Bowler had six receptions for 81 yards in the 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. He also had one touchdown in the first quarter of the ‘Kelce Bowl’ against his older brother Jason, who plays as a center for Philly.
