NFL

Travis Kelce To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ Next Month After Super Bowl Win

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
Twitter
Travis Kelce SNL
Travis Kelce SNL

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has revealed he’ll be hosting one of America’s most popular TV shows, Saturday Night Live, at the start of March, less than a month after winning Super Bowl LVII.

The 33-year-old tight end announced the news during his appearance on the latest episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, just days after his Super Bowl triumph.

It was clear to see that Fallon was excited about the announcement.

“We have a big announcement that we’re gonna announce here on the show tonight. I’m very excited about this. You’re going to be back in our building in a few weeks. Can you say why you’re coming?” Fallon asked Kelce.

“For sure.” the Kansas star said. “I mean, growing up, I was a huge like, Farley, Farrell, Fallon, kind of guy growing up and yeah, I used to watch Saturday Night Live with my Mother.

“And it’s an absolute honor and privilege to be hosting SNL, March 4th.”

The eight-time Pro Bowler had six receptions for 81 yards in the 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. He also had one touchdown in the first quarter of the ‘Kelce Bowl’ against his older brother Jason, who plays as a center for Philly.

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran
Author Image

Kyle Curran

Twitter
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Travis Kelce SNL
NFL

LATEST Travis Kelce To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ Next Month After Super Bowl Win

Author image Kyle Curran  •  33min
Petzing
NFL
Arizona Cardinals Request To Interview Browns QB Coach
Author image Owen Jones  •  14h

The Arizona Cardinals have requested to interview Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing for their open offensive coordinator position.    The #AZCardinals have requested to interview #Browns QB coach Drew…

Hodgins
NFL
New York Giants Bring Back Isiah Hodgins
Author image Owen Jones  •  15h

The New York Giants are retaining one of their standouts from the 2022 season. The club announced on Thursday it has signed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins to a contract.  …

todd mcshay 1
NFL
Grading ESPN’s Todd McShay’s Mock 2023 NFL Draft: Our Take on the Top 5 Picks
Author image David Evans  •  14h
Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
NFL
Andy Reid’s Super Bowl Half-Time Message To Chiefs Players Revealed
Author image Kyle Curran  •  21h
ben johnson lions
NFL
Lions OC Ben Johnson Opens Up On Decision To Remain In Detroit
Author image Kyle Curran  •  22h
Ridley
NFL
Jacksonville Jaguars Calvin Ridley Applying For Reinstatement
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 15 2023
Arrow to top