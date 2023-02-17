Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has revealed he’ll be hosting one of America’s most popular TV shows, Saturday Night Live, at the start of March, less than a month after winning Super Bowl LVII.

The 33-year-old tight end announced the news during his appearance on the latest episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, just days after his Super Bowl triumph.

It was clear to see that Fallon was excited about the announcement.

“We have a big announcement that we’re gonna announce here on the show tonight. I’m very excited about this. You’re going to be back in our building in a few weeks. Can you say why you’re coming?” Fallon asked Kelce.

“For sure.” the Kansas star said. “I mean, growing up, I was a huge like, Farley, Farrell, Fallon, kind of guy growing up and yeah, I used to watch Saturday Night Live with my Mother.

“And it’s an absolute honor and privilege to be hosting SNL, March 4th.”

The eight-time Pro Bowler had six receptions for 81 yards in the 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. He also had one touchdown in the first quarter of the ‘Kelce Bowl’ against his older brother Jason, who plays as a center for Philly.

