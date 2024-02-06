Travis Kelce Receiving Yards Odds In Super Bowl LVIII

NFL

Travis Kelce +110 To Have Over 83.5 Receiving Yards In Super Bowl LVIII With BetOnline

Paul Kelly
Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night, we have found the best odds for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to get over 83.5 receiving yards, with BetOnline offering +110 odds.

Travis Kelce +110 For Over 83.5 Receiving Yards In Super Bowl LVIII With BetOnline

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce holds the record for the most receiving yards recorded in NFL history for a tight end. The Kansas City Chiefs #87 has already recorded 1246 receiving yards this regular and post-season combined, and will look to add to that in yet another Super Bowl.

Last year at Super Bowl LVII, not only did Travis Kelce receive 81 yards, but he also scored the first touchdown for the Chiefs. This year, leading offshore sportsbook BetOnline have priced Kelce at +110 to have 84+ receiving yards in the Super Bowl.

This is just one of the various popular Travis Kelce Super Bowl prop bets. Backing Kelce to have 84+ receiving yards in Super Bowl LVIII is priced the best with BetOnline. You won’t find better odds anywhere else at any other Super Bowl betting sites.

In the Chiefs’ last game in the play-offs when they defeated the Baltimore Ravens, Kelce picked up 11 receptions for 116 yards. This means the Chiefs tight-end now has 262 receiving yards in the post season, on top of his stellar 984 in the regular season.

This +110 price of Travis Kelce receiving yards odds for Super Bowl LVIII is better than your standard regulated bookmakers. As BetOnline are based offshore, they will take bets of all wager sizes, and will guarantee fast pay-out shout your bet win.

They have paid out millions of dollars in winnings, purely on the Super Bowl over the years, and are prepared to do so once again this Sunday night. Millions of people have already signed up to BetOnline ahead of Super Bowl LVIII for these reasons, so it could be worth your while doing the same.

How To Bet On Travis Kelce Super Bowl Receiving Yards With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2,000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1,000 (50% matched deposit)
  4. Place your Super Bowl bets
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Travis Kelce Receiving Yards Odds In Super Bowl LVIII

  • Over 63.5 -197
  • Over 73.5 -126
  • Over 83.5 +110
  • Over 93.5 +148
  • Over 103.5 +200
  • Over 113.5 +270
  • Over 123.5 +368

Other Travis Kelce Markets

  • Travis Kelce Super Bowl MVP +1700
  • Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown Scorer -114
  • Travis Kelce 7+ Receptions -164
  • Travis Kelce First TD Scorer +600
  • Travis Kelce To Score 2+ Touchdowns +375

Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

