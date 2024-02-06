Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night, we have found the best odds for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to get over 83.5 receiving yards, with BetOnline offering +110 odds.

Travis Kelce +110 For Over 83.5 Receiving Yards In Super Bowl LVIII With BetOnline

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce holds the record for the most receiving yards recorded in NFL history for a tight end. The Kansas City Chiefs #87 has already recorded 1246 receiving yards this regular and post-season combined, and will look to add to that in yet another Super Bowl.

Last year at Super Bowl LVII, not only did Travis Kelce receive 81 yards, but he also scored the first touchdown for the Chiefs. This year, leading offshore sportsbook BetOnline have priced Kelce at +110 to have 84+ receiving yards in the Super Bowl.

This is just one of the various popular Travis Kelce Super Bowl prop bets. Backing Kelce to have 84+ receiving yards in Super Bowl LVIII is priced the best with BetOnline. You won’t find better odds anywhere else at any other Super Bowl betting sites.

In the Chiefs’ last game in the play-offs when they defeated the Baltimore Ravens, Kelce picked up 11 receptions for 116 yards. This means the Chiefs tight-end now has 262 receiving yards in the post season, on top of his stellar 984 in the regular season.

This +110 price of Travis Kelce receiving yards odds for Super Bowl LVIII is better than your standard regulated bookmakers.

They have paid out millions of dollars in winnings, purely on the Super Bowl over the years, and are prepared to do so once again this Sunday night.

How To Bet On Travis Kelce Super Bowl Receiving Yards With BetOnline

Travis Kelce Receiving Yards Odds In Super Bowl LVIII

Over 63.5 -197

Over 73.5 -126

Over 83.5 +110

Over 93.5 +148

Over 103.5 +200

Over 113.5 +270

Over 123.5 +368

Other Travis Kelce Markets

Travis Kelce Super Bowl MVP +1700

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown Scorer -114

Travis Kelce 7+ Receptions -164

Travis Kelce First TD Scorer +600

Travis Kelce To Score 2+ Touchdowns +375

Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change