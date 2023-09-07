NFL

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Detroit Lions

Joe Lyons
Travis Kelce prop bet lines are available for for NFL opening night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions, and we will guide you through some of the best the market has to offer.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Kelce vs the Lions.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds Vs Detroit Lions

  • Kelce to score 1st TD +500
  • Kelce total receiving yards – Over/Under 80.5 -110
  • Kelce over 1.5 TDs +260

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites.
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
