NFL

Travis Kelce Player Prop Best Bets vs Ravens – AFC Championship Betting

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI 22346894 168397130 lowres
USATSI 22346894 168397130 lowres

Travis Kelce loves playing at this time of year and it normally brings out his best. Ahead of the AFC Championship, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

Travis Kelce AFC Championship Player Prop Picks

  • Kelce anytime touchdown scorer (+125)
  • Kelce over 5.5 receptions (-140)
  • Kelce over 61.5 receiving yards (-110)
$1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

 Claim Offer

Travis Kelce Player Prop Pick 1: Kelce anytime touchdown scorer (+125 with BetOnline)

Kelce is Patrick Mahomes’ favorite end zone target and he’s fairly priced at +125 with the best NFL sportsbooks to score a touchdown anytime throughout Sunday afternoon’s clash in Baltimore.

The 34-year-old has come alive once again during the postseason, recently catching two touchdown passes in Kansas City’s narrow Divisional round win on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

He’s been a playoff riser throughout his career, scoring 18 touchdowns in 20 postseason appearances including 1,694 total yards in the air on 145 receptions.

Bet on Travis Kelce anytime touchdown scorer (+125) now

Travis Kelce Player Prop Pick 2: Over 5.5 receptions (-140 with BetOnline)

Travis Kelce is one of three NFL players to have 100+ receptions in the postseason with 140 – six away from Jerry Rice and a long way clear of Julian Edelman (118) in third.

He’s had at least five receptions in each of his last 12 playoff games. Kelce averaged 6.2 catches per game in the regular season and that is bumped up to over seven per game in the playoffs.

He shines at this time of the year and it’d be naive not to take the over here.

Bet on Travis Kelce over 5.5 receptions (-140) now

Travis Kelce Player Prop Pick 3: Over 61.5 receiving yards (-110 with BetOnline)

This season, Kelce averaged 65.6 receiving yards per game and he’s exceeded the 61.5 prop in both playoff games so far. Against the Dolphins, the 34-year-old tallied 71 yards on seven catches and followed it up with 75 yards on five receptions in Buffalo.

In his postseason career, Kelce is averaging 84.7 receiving yards per game and this is another easy over to take for us.

Bet on Travis Kelce over 61.5 receiving yards (-110) now
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 22346894 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST Travis Kelce Player Prop Best Bets vs Ravens – AFC Championship Betting

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 23 2024
Brian Johnson Eagles pic
NFL
The Eagles have informed OC Brian Johnson that he will not be with the team in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2024

There’s no sugarcoating it. Philadelphia’s end to the 2023 season was a true collapse. Including their one postseason game, the Eagles lost six of their last seven. The team was…

Patrick Mahomes AFC Championship Record
NFL
Patrick Mahomes AFC Championship Record: Titles, Passing Stats and More
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 23 2024

As the Kansas City Chiefs punch their ticket to a sixth-straight Conference title game, so too does their talismanic signal caller. We flick through the archives to reveal Patrick Mahomes’…

USATSI 22346976 168397130 lowres
NFL
Patrick Mahomes Player Prop Best Bets vs Ravens – AFC Championship Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 23 2024
Frank Ragnow Lions pic
NFL
Lions Injury Report: Frank Ragnow (knee/ankle) is expected to play in the NFC Championship
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2024
USATSI 22337705 168397130 lowres
NFL
Top 5 Ravens vs Chiefs Player Prop Bets For AFC Championship
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 23 2024
Brian Callahan Bengals pic
NFL
Tennessee has hired Cincinnati’s OC Brian Callahan to be the sixth head coach of the franchise
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2024
Arrow to top