NFL

Travis Kelce Player Prop Best Bets vs Ravens – AFC Championship Betting

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
Travis Kelce loves playing at this time of year and it normally brings out his best. Ahead of the AFC Championship, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

Travis Kelce AFC Championship Player Prop Picks

  • Kelce anytime touchdown scorer (+125)
  • Kelce over 5.5 receptions (-140)
  • Kelce over 61.5 receiving yards (-110)
Travis Kelce Player Prop Pick 1: Kelce anytime touchdown scorer (+125 with BetOnline)

Kelce is Patrick Mahomes’ favorite end zone target and he’s fairly priced at +125 with the best NFL sportsbooks to score a touchdown anytime throughout Sunday afternoon’s clash in Baltimore.

The 34-year-old has come alive once again during the postseason, recently catching two touchdown passes in Kansas City’s narrow Divisional round win on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

He’s been a playoff riser throughout his career, scoring 18 touchdowns in 20 postseason appearances including 1,694 total yards in the air on 145 receptions.

Travis Kelce Player Prop Pick 2: Over 5.5 receptions (-140 with BetOnline)

Travis Kelce is one of three NFL players to have 100+ receptions in the postseason with 140 – six away from Jerry Rice and a long way clear of Julian Edelman (118) in third.

He’s had at least five receptions in each of his last 12 playoff games. Kelce averaged 6.2 catches per game in the regular season and that is bumped up to over seven per game in the playoffs.

He shines at this time of the year and it’d be naive not to take the over here.

Travis Kelce Player Prop Pick 3: Over 61.5 receiving yards (-110 with BetOnline)

This season, Kelce averaged 65.6 receiving yards per game and he’s exceeded the 61.5 prop in both playoff games so far. Against the Dolphins, the 34-year-old tallied 71 yards on seven catches and followed it up with 75 yards on five receptions in Buffalo.

In his postseason career, Kelce is averaging 84.7 receiving yards per game and this is another easy over to take for us.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
