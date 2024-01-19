NFL

Travis Kelce Player Prop Best Bets vs Bills – NFL Divisional Round Betting

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
3 min read
Travis Kelce knows he hasn’t been at his best this season, but he loves playing at this time of year and it usually brings out his best. Ahead of the game, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

Travis Kelce Divisional Round Player Prop Picks

  • Kelce anytime touchdown scorer (+125)
  • Kelce over 5.5 receptions (-140)
  • Kelce over 61.5 receiving yards (-110)
Travis Kelce Player Prop Pick 1: Kelce anytime touchdown scorer (+125 with BetOnline)

Kelce is Patrick Mahomes’ favorite end zone target and whilst he hasn’t broken the stat sheet this year, he’ll always be a dangerous threat downfield and +125 with the best NFL sportsbooks looks a nice price for the tight end to score a touchdown anytime.

In a down year, the 34-year-old still managed to tally 984 yards and five touchdowns on 93 catches across 15 regular season games. He had 71 yards on seven catches in last week’s Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins including three first downs.

It’s playoff Travis Kelce, it would be rude not to back him to score six. In 19 career postseason games, Kelce has a total of 16 touchdowns.

Travis Kelce Player Prop Pick 2: Over 5.5 receptions (-140 with BetOnline)

This line looks a bit disrespectful to Kelce. He’s one of three NFL players to have 100+ receptions in the postseason with 140 – 11 away from Jerry Rice and a long way clear of Julian Edelman (118) in third.

He’s had at least five receptions in each of his last 11 playoff games. Kelce averaged 6.2 catches per game in the regular season and that is bumped up to 7.4 per game in the playoffs.

He shines at this time of the year and it’d be naive not to take the over here.

Travis Kelce Player Prop Pick 3: Over 61.5 receiving yards (-110 with BetOnline)

In two postseason match-ups against the Buffalo Bills, Travis Kelce has gone to work on each occasion. With 214 yards on 21 receptions (10.6 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in two victories, this looks another line worth attacking.

Kelce averaged 65.6 receiving yards per game in the regular season and this becomes 85.2 per game in the playoff. Taylor Swift’s boyfriend is destined to have a big night in New York.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
