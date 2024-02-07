NFL

Travis Kelce +240 To Have MOST Receiving Yards At Super Bowl LVIII With BetOnline

Kyle Curran
Most Receiving Yards At Super Bowl LVIII Odds
Ahead of the biggest game of the year on Sunday night, we have found the best the best odds for Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce to have the most receiving yards at Super Bowl LVIII, with BetOnline offering +240 for the selection. 

Most Receiving Yards Super Bowl LVIII Odds: Travis Kelce Priced @ +240

The best NFL betting sites are favoring Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to have the most receiving yards in Super Bowl LVIII and further his top record so far this season.

Kelce already has 1246 receiving yards to his name this regular and post-season combined, and will hope to add plenty more in Vegas in a bid to help the Chiefs win back-to-back titles.

Last year, when Kansas beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, Travis Kelce had the most receiving yards for his team and he has every chance of repeating that once again here.

BetOnline are one of the best US sportsbooks with over 25 years of experience at the top of the sports betting ladder and are offering the best price on this market. Of course, Kelce has to have the most in the match, but with his current form he could prove tough to beat in this sphere on Sunday.

You won’t find better odds anywhere else at any rival Super Bowl betting sites, so +240 looks good value. A $100 bet on this selection would return $340, giving a profit of $240.

It’s also worth noting that Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift will be in attendance after rushing back from a concert in Japan, so her lover will be wanting to put in a top performance.

How To Bet On Most Receiving Yards At Super Bowl LVIII Odds With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2,000 (can be less)
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1,000 (50% matched deposit)
  4. Place your Super Bowl bets on most receiving yards market
  • Travis Kelce @ +240
  • Rashee Rice @ +275
  • Brandon Aiyuk @ +300
  • Deebo Samuel @ +450
  • George Kittle @ +700
  • Christian McCaffrey @ +1400
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling @ +2500
  • Jauan Jennings @ +2900
  • Isiah Pacheco @ +3900

Other Travis Kelce Super Bowl LVIII Markets

  • Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown Scorer @ -114
  • Travis Kelce First Touchdown Scorer @ +600
  • Travis Kelce Super Bowl MVP @ +1700

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

