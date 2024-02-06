Ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII we have found the best odds for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to score first, with BetOnline offering +600 odds.

How To Bet On Travis Kelce Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer With BetOnline

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Super Bowl bets

Travis Kelce +600 To Score First Touchdown In Super Bowl LVIII With BetOnline

Most NFL sportsbooks have Christian McCaffrey as favorite to score the first touchdown at this years Super Bowl, at a significantly lower price (+300) than the rest of the field.

With hardly any value in the San Francisco running back, we are backing Travis Kelce to score first for the Kansas City Chiefs as the tight end again looks to step up on the biggest stage.

Kelce has already shown that he is one of the Chiefs most reliable players still through this year’s playoffs, as he broke the record for most receptions in NFL postseason history, overtaking Jerry Rice on 151.

Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend was on fire against the Ravens in the AFC Championship game, with 116 receiving yards and one touchdown playing a big part in Kansas City’s win over Baltimore.

Kelce notched up just five touchdowns through the regular season in what was a fairly quiet year for the two time Super Bowl winner, but he already has three scores in three playoff games this year.

With two touchdowns in Super Bowl’s through his career, it would be no surprise to see Patrick Mahomes turn to his most reliable receiver early in the game to target a quick score.

Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Odds

Christian McCaffrey +300

Isiah Pacheco +550

Travis Kelce +600

Deebo Samuel +900

Rashee Rice +900

George Kittle +900

Brandon Aiyuk +1000

Patrick Mahomes +1700

Brock Purdy +3000

Odds subject to change.

Other Travis Kelce Markets

Travis Kelce over 71.5 receiving yards -110

Travis Kelce Super Bowl MVP +1400

Travis Kelce anytime touchdown scorer -125

Travis Kelce to score two or more touchdowns +375

Travis Kelce to score three or more touchdowns* +1600

*Would tie for most touchdowns in a single Super Bowl by one player

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100