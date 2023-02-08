NFL

Travis Kelce credits naps for NFL success ahead of Super Bowl

Joe Lyons
Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has credited napping to his NFL success ahead of this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce discussed a range of topics with the media including the biggest component to success.

The 33-year-old hailed naps for his remarkable career in the league, taking them regularly throughout the day to gain valuable rest.

“I feel like the biggest thing is just to take naps. You’ve gotta find a way to get rest, both mentally, physically. And I find my little catnaps — little 45-to-an-hour naps throughout the day. It helps me kind of recharge and stay focused on the task at hand.”

Kelce said he’d already had a nap by the time his media session started on Tuesday morning.

“And it’s not even noon,” he joked.

Travis Kelce looks to lead Kansas to 3rd Super Bowl triumph

According to NFL betting sites, the Chiefs are +1.5 underdogs heading into the Super Bowl despite reaching the occasion in significantly tougher fashion than their opponents.

After displacing the Jacksonville Jaguars and defending AFC champions Cincinnati Bengals, Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have booked a date with the Eagles for the first time since October 2021.

Kelce is the Vegas favorite to score the first touchdown (+600), last touchdown (+600) and anytime touchdown (-110) in Sunday’s showdown at the University of Phoenix Stadium.

The eight-time Pro Bowler also leads the way in multi touchdown scorers, priced at +425 to score two or more ahead of Miles Sanders (+475), Jalen Hurts (+600) and AJ Brown (+700).

Kick-off is at 6:30pm EST on Sunday evening live from Glendale, Arizona as the two top seeds from their respective conferences battle it out in the Super Bowl.

