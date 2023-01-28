Travis Kelce AFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Travis Kelce for the AFC Championship Game between Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

BetOnline have released their Prop Bet lines for Kelce vs the Bengals.

Kelce to Score 1st TD +600

Kelce Total Receiving Yards – Over/Under 78.5

Kelce to Score 2 TDs +500

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats Kit

Kelce is averaging 78.7 receiving yards per game

Kelce overs has hit in 5 of the last 10 games this season

Kelce has 14 receiving TDs this season

98 receiving yards in divisional round vs Jaguars

The average receiving yards line for Kelce this season was 78.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a Prop Bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular Prop Bets are Player Touchdowns and Rushing, Passing and Receiving Yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with Same Game Parlay bets for higher returns.