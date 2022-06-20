Travelers Championship Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The US Open has now passed with Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick triumphing at The Country Club, nine years after he won the US Amateur at the same course. However, this week attentions turn to the Travelers Championship back on the PGA Tour, where some huge names on the golfing circuit circuit travel to TPC River Highlands.

This is the first tournament after the US Open, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday evening this week on the PGA Tour? So without further ado, here are our Travelers Championship betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from TPC River Highlands, Connecticut.

Travelers Championship Preview

After a compelling US Open last week, this week is the turn of the Travelers Championship. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to TPC River Highlands this week in a bid to win this stellar PGA Tour event. Golf in America is always a delight, and this week should be no different. The Travelers Championship should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Some notable names from the top of the sport such as Rory McIlroy, world number one Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and PGA Champion, Justin Thomas, all feature this week at TPC River Highlands, aiming to become the Travelers champion.

Last year, Harris English triumphed at the 2021 Travelers Championship, finishing on a score of -13 before defeating Kramer Hickok in a play-off that took eight holes to settle! If you think English can go back-to-back and defend his title this week, you can back him at a price of 110/1 with Bet UK.

Taking a look at the course itself, STPC River Highlands is a complete masterpiece. It was originally designed in 1928 by golf course architects, Robert Ross and Maurice Kearney. The course was redesigned in 1984 by the famous Pete Dye. It is a par 70 and is 6,841 yards in length. The course record is held by Jim Furyk, who shot an obscene 58 back in 2016. The Travelers Championship has been held at TPC River Highlands since 1984.

Every blade of grass, every grain of sand and every leaf on the trees are perfect. This Connecticut course really is a golfers paradise and the professional golfers themselves are in for a real treat this week at TPC River Highlands.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the Travelers Championship this week at TPC River Highlands.

Travelers Championship Betting Tips

Travelers Championship Tip 1: Xander Schauffele to win @ 16/1 with Bet UK

Xander Schauffele comes to Connecticut this week fresh off the back of a reasonable display at the US Open last week. Schauffele has three good rounds and one disastrous round on Saturday, which played him out of contention massively. Schauffele fought back well on Sunday, shooting a 69 to get him a tie for 14th place overall.

The 28-year-old is one of the most consistent players on tour, and certainly has the game to be able to contend with all of the best golfers in the world on a regular basis. Schauffele hasn’t won since January 2019, when he won the Sentry Tournament of Champions, so the drought for a win has been quite a long one for Schauffele, given how talented a golfer he is.

The American Ryder Cup superstar is most certainly due a win, and where better to get his name back in the winners enclosure than the Travelers Championship, one of the most renowned tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule.

When on form, Schauffele hits almost every fairway and gives himself several birdie and eagle chances given his ability from off the fairway and around the greens too. If Xander’s putter is hot, he is always there or there abouts. This week, should he find form with the flat stick, he could we have a say in the Travelers Championship outcome come Sunday night.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 16/1 with Bet UK.

Travelers Championship Tip 2: Nick Hardy to win and each-way @ 100/1 with Bet UK

Our each-way selection for the Travelers Championship this week is Nick Hardy. Hardy comes to Cromwell with the wind in his sails, having put on a fantastic showing at the US Open last week.

Hardy finished in a tie for 14th place, but was inside the top 5 for large portions of the tournament on Saturday and Sunday. The 26-year-old turned professional back in 2018, but hasn’t had the fruitful career as of yet that he would have been hoping for.

However, Hardy looks to have found his game this season, already finishing higher up the leaderboard in regular PGA Tour events, and of course claiming his first top 20 finish in the US Open from The Country Club last week.

Hardy is a stellar putter, as well as having a cracking long game and wedge play. If it all comes together for the Illinois man, he could well make a claim for a high finish this week at a relatively huge price.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 100/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Schauffele and Hardy are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Rory McIlroy @ 9/1, Tommy Fleetwood @ 45/1, Sam Burns @ 18/1, Harold Varner III @ 60/1 and Tom Hoge @ 125/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

